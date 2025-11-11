Listen Live
"Betty Boop" Horror Film Heading To America

Published on November 11, 2025

Betty Boop
Source: LMPC / Getty

The iconic Betty Boop is back, but not in the way you might expect.

Deadline reports that the beloved 1930s cartoon character is getting a spine-chilling makeover in Boop, a horror adaptation that reimagines the bubbly starlet as a vengeful force of terror. Produced by Furst Class Productions and helmed by director Jared Cohn, the film is set to make waves in the American market, with VMI Worldwide handling global sales.

The plot follows a group of horror podcast investigators who break into an abandoned theater, only to uncover the dark and deadly secrets of its former star, Betty Boop. What starts as a routine investigation quickly spirals into a blood-soaked nightmare as the team faces off against a murderous Boop, hellbent on revenge. Devanny Pinn stars as the titular character, alongside a cast that includes Katisha Shaw, Spencer Breslin, Eva Hamilton, and Colton Tran.

Jessica Russo, COO of VMI, shared her excitement about the project, saying, “Boop’s dark history is extremely grim, but this telling allows her to get her power back. A true testament to feminism led by a predominantly female team.” Producer Jarrett Furst added, “When I learned this cartoon was entering the public domain, I knew there was something special waiting to happen. Get ready for a wildly violent, ridiculously fun ride… and trust me, this is only the beginning.”

For those unfamiliar, Betty Boop first appeared in the 1930s as a flirty, jazz-loving cartoon character. Created by Max Fleischer, she became a symbol of the Roaring Twenties, known for her high-pitched voice, iconic catchphrase “Boop-Oop-a-Doop,” and unapologetic charm. Over the decades, Betty has remained a pop culture icon, but Boop marks her first foray into the horror genre.

With its mix of nostalgia, gore, and feminist undertones, Boop promises to be a unique addition to the growing trend of horror adaptations of classic characters. Whether you’re a fan of Betty’s original antics or just love a good scare, this film is one to watch.

