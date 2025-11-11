Fans Lose It As Travis Scott Brings Kanye West On Stage In Japan

Kanye West might be on a redemption tour. Travis Scott brought out the old Ye at his show in Japan, and the crowd went crazy.

According to Hip Hop N More, Travis Scott was in the Land of the Rising Sun for his Circus Maximus Stadium Tour. His performance was well-received as soon as he started his first song. Cactus Jack took ticket holders through a medley of his biggest hits and even tracks that only hardcore fans could probably sing line by line.

Midway into the evening, the stage lighting was turned off and the music stopped. Out of nowhere, the opening keys from “Runaway” started playing, which sent the crowd into a frenzy. Shortly after Kanye West came out wearing an all black outfit with his face covered.

Needless to say, the surprise electrified everyone at the Belluna Dome in Tokyo. He proceeded to perform a mini-set of his tracks, which included “Stronger” and “All of the Lights,” all the while being backed up by Travis Scott. Kanye then proceeded to add yet another memorable moment to the surprise appearance when he took off his mask at the end of “Can’t Tell Me Nothing.”

In recent weeks, the world has been treated to a more intentional Kanye West. Not long ago, the Chicago native sat down with Israeli Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto and apologized for his antisemitic behavior.

“It’s a big deal for me as a man to come and take accountability for all the things that I’ve said,” Ye said. “And I really just appreciate you embracing me with open arms and allowing me to make amends. And this is the beginning and the first steps, and the first brick by brick to build back the strong walls.”

You can view Kanye West’s surprise performance with Travis Scott below.

