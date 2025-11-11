Listen Live
Close
News

Fans Lose It As Travis Scott Brings Kanye West On Stage In Japan

It seems someone has hit reset on Kanye's factory settings.

Published on November 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026

Kanye West might be on a redemption tour. Travis Scott brought out the old Ye at his show in Japan, and the crowd went crazy.

According to Hip Hop N More, Travis Scott was in the Land of the Rising Sun for his Circus Maximus Stadium Tour. His performance was well-received as soon as he started his first song. Cactus Jack took ticket holders through a medley of his biggest hits and even tracks that only hardcore fans could probably sing line by line.

Midway into the evening, the stage lighting was turned off and the music stopped. Out of nowhere, the opening keys from “Runaway” started playing, which sent the crowd into a frenzy. Shortly after Kanye West came out wearing an all black outfit with his face covered.

Needless to say, the surprise electrified everyone at the Belluna Dome in Tokyo. He proceeded to perform a mini-set of his tracks, which included “Stronger” and “All of the Lights,” all the while being backed up by Travis Scott. Kanye then proceeded to add yet another memorable moment to the surprise appearance when he took off his mask at the end of “Can’t Tell Me Nothing.”

In recent weeks, the world has been treated to a more intentional Kanye West. Not long ago, the Chicago native sat down with Israeli Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto and apologized for his antisemitic behavior.

“It’s a big deal for me as a man to come and take accountability for all the things that I’ve said,” Ye said. “And I really just appreciate you embracing me with open arms and allowing me to make amends. And this is the beginning and the first steps, and the first brick by brick to build back the strong walls.”

You can view Kanye West’s surprise performance with Travis Scott below.

Photo: Getty

Fans Lose It As Travis Scott Brings Kanye West On Stage In Japan was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

2022 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

Diddy's FCI Fort Dix Intake Photo Surfaces Online

Hip-Hop Wired
Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026

Fans Lose It As Travis Scott Brings Kanye West On Stage In Japan

Hip-Hop Wired
Joyce Carol Oates & Elon Musk

Don’t Ask Grok: Author Joyce Carol Oates Made Elon Musk Crash Out Over His Lack Of Culture

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Press Room

Salt-N-Pepa Takes Shot At "The Industry" Over Streaming Rights

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Recording Studio
20 Items
News

Gone Too Soon: Hip-Hop Stars We Lost in 2025

25 Items
Entertainment

No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025

Entertainment

Ah, SNAP! Trump Ordered To Fund Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program By Friday, Tyler Perry Donates $1.4M To Food Charity

Houston Bissonnet
Crime

Two Women Killed after Fighting in Houston Street

11 Items
Sports

Carmelo Anthony Bluntly Tells Ja Morant To “Man Up” Over Grizzlies Coaching Drama

25 Heartfelt Valentine's Day Gifts for Under $100
Lifestyle

If Your Love Life Was an Album… What Would It Be?

Verzuz Mix
Music

Cash Money and No Limit: DJ Watts Drops the Verzuz Mix!

Lucky Number 7
Contests

Feelin’ Lucky? Enter to Play ‘Lucky Number Seven’ and Win BIG!!

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close