Listen Live
Close
News

Drake & PartyNextDoor 'Some Sexy Songs 4 U' Is Now Platinum

Drake & PartyNextDoor ‘Some Sexy Songs 4 U’ Is Now Platinum

Drake and PartyNextDoor have just achieved another milestone.

Published on November 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
Source: Simone Joyner / Getty

Drake and PartyNextDoor have just achieved another milestone.

This one came from their collaborative album, “$ome $exy $ongs 4 U”, which recently went certified platinum. After years of teasing a joint project, the OVO member finally linked up in February 2025 to deliver on their promise. The 21-track project was filled with mostly love songs but still had a few Hip-Hop moments sprinkled in.

Some of the most popular songs were “Spider-Man Superman,” “Somebody Loves Me,” and “Raining In Houston.” The most successful track off the project is undoubtedly “NOKIA,” which is currently 2x certified platinum. PND also had his solo record on the album, “Deeper,” giving fans those Day 1 PX vibes. The album sold 246,000 units in its first week, Party’s biggest debut to date, and The Boy’s 14th.

Since the release of this project, both artists have not taken their foot off the gas. Drizzy has been teasing the release of his next solo project, “ICEMAN,” and has already dropped the single, “What Did I Miss?”

He appeared to take a few jabs at so-called friends who turned their backs on him during the beef with Kendrick Lamar. One ex-friend of the Canadian rapper is LeBron James, who fans allege caught a few strays on the track. This comes after Kendrick’s Pop Out concert, which, in theory, turned into an anti-Drake event, and guess who was front and center? The NBA GOAT.

Party has still been riding off his late 2024 release of the fourth series of his self-titled album.

Drake & PartyNextDoor ‘Some Sexy Songs 4 U’ Is Now Platinum was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

2022 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

Diddy's FCI Fort Dix Intake Photo Surfaces Online

Hip-Hop Wired
Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026

Fans Lose It As Travis Scott Brings Kanye West On Stage In Japan

Hip-Hop Wired
Joyce Carol Oates & Elon Musk

Don’t Ask Grok: Author Joyce Carol Oates Made Elon Musk Crash Out Over His Lack Of Culture

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Press Room

Salt-N-Pepa Takes Shot At "The Industry" Over Streaming Rights

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Recording Studio
20 Items
News

Gone Too Soon: Hip-Hop Stars We Lost in 2025

25 Items
Entertainment

No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025

Entertainment

Ah, SNAP! Trump Ordered To Fund Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program By Friday, Tyler Perry Donates $1.4M To Food Charity

Houston Bissonnet
Crime

Two Women Killed after Fighting in Houston Street

11 Items
Sports

Carmelo Anthony Bluntly Tells Ja Morant To “Man Up” Over Grizzlies Coaching Drama

25 Heartfelt Valentine's Day Gifts for Under $100
Lifestyle

If Your Love Life Was an Album… What Would It Be?

Verzuz Mix
Music

Cash Money and No Limit: DJ Watts Drops the Verzuz Mix!

Lucky Number 7
Contests

Feelin’ Lucky? Enter to Play ‘Lucky Number Seven’ and Win BIG!!

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close