Spike Lee Debuts Upcoming Air Jordan 3 x Levi's Collaboration

Spike Lee Debuts The Upcoming Air Jordan 3 x Levi’s Collaboration

Spike Lee stays getting the exclusive Air Jordan kicks...

Published on November 11, 2025

Brooklyn Nets v New York Knicks

A few months ago, Jordan Brand revealed that they were working on a new collaborative collection with denim brand Levi’s Jeans. And while the initial Air Jordan 4 collection of 2018 didn’t exactly live up to the hype, Spike Lee debuted a sample pair of the upcoming release that actually has sneaker heads taking notice.

According to Sneaker News, the iconic director from Brooklyn took to Madison Square Garden on Sunday (November 9) to watch his beloved Knicks take on the Brooklyn Nets and took to the hardwood floor in a pair of the Air Jordan 3 x Levi’s set to release in 2026. Covered in a dark blue denim base and a black-and-white midsole, the sneakers quickly caught the eye of sneakerheads as they are already considered superior to the Air Jordan 4 x Levi’s collection that released just seven years ago.

Per Sneaker News:

As we first detailed in May, the Levi’s x Nike, Inc. relationship is set to further strengthen next year, with reports circulating that three colorways of the Air Jordan 3 will bear the San Francisco company’s trademark fashion come Spring ’26. What Spike broke out is a digestible take on the concept, coated almost entirely in selvedge navy tonality with a heavy dose of denim through the three upper panels. Additional complementary tones come in the patches of elephant print, paired with fan-favorite branding notes like a red Levi’s tag hanging from the lacestays and a Nike Air heel tab.

Yeah, we’re definitely copping a pair or two of these.

While there are two other color ways said to be releasing along with this pair, one has to wonder if this pair will be the best of the three or if another colorway will stand above the rest when these hit the shelves sometime in 2026.

Check out the first look at the upcoming Air Jordan 3 x Levi’s collab below, and let us know if you’re feeling these in the comments section.

Photo: Getty

Spike Lee Debuts The Upcoming Air Jordan 3 x Levi’s Collaboration was originally published on hiphopwired.com

