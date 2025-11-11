Beyoncé Sweetly Supports Kelly Rowland During The ‘Boy Is Mine Tour’; Rihanna RIHsurfaces Backstage With Brandy & Monica

The Los Angeles stop of Monica and Brandy’s legendary Boy Is Mine Tour drew a dazzling lineup of celebrity attendees, including Beyoncé, her momager Tina Knowles, Kelly Rowland, Rihanna, and more. Fans have been absolutely loving the star-studded spectacle.

Buzz about the celebrity-packed Nov. 6 concert started circulating when Beyoncé and Tina Knowles were spotted in the audience. According to an Instagram post shared by Ms. Knowles on Nov. 10, the mother-daughter duo attended to watch Kelly Rowland light up the stage during her guest performance on Thursday night. Rowland has been touring alongside Monica and Brandy since the tour kicked off on Oct. 16.

“This was Thursday night, Kelly’s first concert in LA in her dressing room on ‘The Boy is Mine Tour.’ She is killing it!” Tina captioned a backstage photo featuring herself, Beyoncé, and Kelly sharing warm smiles. The 71-year-old matriarch added that Kelly’s performance was so spectacular, they returned for the second night of the Los Angeles show on Nov. 9 to cheer her on again.

A photo obtained by the Beyonce Legion X account captured Jay-Z standing next to Bey during Sunday night’s show, smiling while in the crowd alongside her husband as she cheered Rowland on.

Kelly Rowland also shared a few photos of the sweet reunion.

Kelly also shared a heartfelt post, expressing joy at seeing not only her Destiny’s Child bandmate and mama Tina but also being back home among her “people” after over a month on the road.

“Heart is full. Home. Blessed Beyond Thankful for my People & surrounded By Love.”

In one photo, the singer could be seen embracing Bey in a warm hug, and fans couldn’t get enough of the touching reunion.

“Beyoncé is the most humble human! The unnecessary ‘all access pass’ but she still wore it?! A real queen!” wrote one user.

Another netizen commented:

“We love seeing our girls together!”

A third fan penned:

“Family is the best! Congrats Kelly! So proud of you.”

Rihanna was also spotted at Sunday’s Boy Is Mine Tour show in Los Angeles.

Rihanna was also spotted at Sunday’s concert. In a video shared by Hollywood mentor and advocate Steve Jones on Instagram, the “Lift Me Up” singer was filmed showing love to Brandy backstage, embracing the R&B icon with a big hug after the performance.

“Thank you for such a brilliant concert,” she gushed as Brandy thanked the singer and entrepreneur for gifting her and her daughter with Fenty products.

Brandy also took to Instagram to thank Rihanna for attending the concert.

“Oh RiRi, what a surprise! I love you and thank you for sharing your love and light with us last night,” she wrote.

A few celebrities took to the stage during The Boy Is Mine Los Angeles tour stop on Sunday, including Kehlani, who performed her hit song “Folded” and presented Brandy with flowers, calling her the “greatest vocalist” of all time.

Others in attendance included Queen Latifah, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Rita Ora, Jennifer Lewis, Blxst, and Yvonne Orji, who enjoyed multiple surprise performances from the likes of LL Cool J, Mario, and O.T. Genasis.

50 Cent also made a surprise appearance, performing his iconic track “What Up Gangsta,” and a medley of hits right before Monica tore up the stage.

Take a look at a few videos below. Were you at the Los Angeles stops on The Boy Is Mine Tour? Tell us about the fun in the comments section.

