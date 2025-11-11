Source: Aeon / Getty

Kim Kardashian is calling cap on her clan’s crystal-clutching clairvoyants after they botched a big prediction for the aspiring attorney that she’d conquer the bar exam.





According to PEOPLE, the 45-year-old reality star-turned-future lawyer aired her frustrations during a TikTok recap of Kris Jenner’s glitzy 70th birthday bash, where she didn’t hold back her feelings about the so-called seers.

“All of the f–king psychics that we have met with, and that we’re obsessed with, are all f–king full of s—,” Kim vented while getting her makeup done in the clip. “They all collectively, maybe four of them, have told me I was gonna pass the bar, so they’re all full pathological liars. Don’t believe anything they say.”

Check out the TikTok below:

Well, we guess the stars didn’t align after all. Kim recently took the bar exam in July. Despite her best efforts, she didn’t make the cut. She broke the news herself on Instagram with a sense of humor only a seasoned mogul could manage.

“Well… I’m not a lawyer yet, I just play a very well-dressed one on TV,” she wrote. “Six years into this law journey, and I’m still all in until I pass the bar. No shortcuts, no giving up. Just more studying and even more determination.”

Check out a snapshot from her IG story:



The SKIMS founder has been on her legal grind since 2019 through California’s Law Office Study Program, an unconventional route that allows aspiring lawyers to apprentice under practicing attorneys instead of attending law school. Kim passed the “baby bar” exam on her fourth try in 2021 and has been open about the emotional rollercoaster of balancing motherhood, mogul duties, and her studies.

Still, her frustration with the psychics isn’t totally surprising, especially considering how deep the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s fascination with the spiritual world runs. From séances to tarot readings, the family has always leaned into their mystic side. In a past episode of The Kardashians, Kim even revealed that mediums often deliver messages from her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., who encourages and guides her as a mom.

But after this latest letdown, it sounds like Kim might be cutting ties with the crystal ball crew. That is, until their next big prediction. Whether the psychics saw it coming or not, Kim Kardashian’s determination to pass the bar remains unshakable. And when she finally does, we’re pretty sure even the spirits will be cheering her on.

RELATED: Flop To Fan Favorite: Kim Kardashian Claps Back As ‘All’s Fair’ Breaks Hulu’s 3-Year Record After 0% Rotten Tomatoes Rating

The post WELP! Kombative Kim K ‘Pathological Liar’ Lambasts Psychics Who Said She’d Pass The Bar Exam–‘Full Of S***!’ appeared first on Bossip.

WELP! Kombative Kim K ‘Pathological Liar’ Lambasts Psychics Who Said She’d Pass The Bar Exam–‘Full Of S***!’ was originally published on bossip.com