Hot 107.9 Raises Nearly $8K In Inaugural "Ballerz & Bowlerz"

Hot 107.9 Raises Nearly $8K In Inaugural “Ballerz & Bowlerz”

Published on November 10, 2025

Radio One Atlanta’s Hot 107.9 presented its inaugural Ballerz & Bowlerz in Decatur on Friday, Nov. 7. Hosted by Hot@Nite’s MiAsia Symone and sponsored by Cutwater Spirits, some of the ATL’s movers and shakers laced up their shoes and hit the lanes for a good cause. With appearances by Zaytoven, Zayskii, Mykko Montana, Gloss Up, Big Marco, Shop Boyz, Bellygang Kushington, and more, the event raised nearly $8K for MiAsia’s Hands On The Future Foundation. The proceeds will go towards feeding families in Atlanta during the Thanksgiving holiday.

