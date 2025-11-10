Listen Live
Entertainment

Tyler, The Creator Turns Up for OutKast Tribute at Rock Hall 2025

Published on November 10, 2025

2025 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside
Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Tyler, The Creator Turns Up for OutKast Tribute at Rock Hall 2025

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony had no shortage of unforgettable moments, but one of the most electric came from Tyler, The Creator. As part of a star-packed tribute to OutKast’s induction, Tyler hit the stage to perform the duo’s explosive classic “B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad)”—and he did not hold back.


OutKast’s official induction was a celebration of Southern hip-hop’s global impact. The tribute lineup featured Big Boi and J.I.D opening with “ATLiens,” Doja Cat delivering “Ms. Jackson,” and Janelle Monáe closing with “Hey Ya.” But when Tyler stormed the stage, the tempo shot through the roof. Backed by a full live band, pyrotechnics, and flashing neon visuals, he turned “B.O.B.” into a modern-day mosh pit.


Fans inside the ceremony said the crowd erupted as soon as the beat dropped. Tyler’s delivery—equal parts chaos, charisma, and precision—captured the spirit of OutKast’s creativity while putting his own unpredictable spin on it.


The performance wasn’t just nostalgia; it was a bridge. “B.O.B.” was revolutionary when it dropped in 2000 for its tempo, sound design, and lyrical fire.

Hearing Tyler reinterpret it in 2025 showed how much OutKast’s innovation still fuels today’s generation of artists.


Online reactions poured in immediately after the broadcast. One user wrote, “Only Tyler could take a track as wild as ‘B.O.B.’ and make it feel brand new again.”

Others called it one of the best live hip-hop performances they’ve seen at the Rock Hall.


This year’s ceremony marked OutKast’s long-awaited enshrinement into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, recognizing their influence on modern music and culture.

Together, André 3000 and Big Boi pushed hip-hop to new artistic heights—blending funk, soul, and experimentation into something timeless.


By bringing in artists like Tyler, Doja Cat, and Janelle Monáe to honor them, the Rock Hall created a powerful cross-generational moment—proof that OutKast’s innovation continues to inspire every corner of the culture.


