Exclusive Sneak Peek At The Disney Destiny's Epic T'Challa Statue

Long Live The KING! An Exclusive Sneak Peek At The Vibranium-Enriched T’Challa Statue Aboard The New Disney Destiny

Special look at the mesmerizing Black Panther sculpture inside the Disney Destiny's Grand Hall

Published on November 10, 2025

Wakanda Forever!

T'Challa statue Grand Hall asset

Source: Disney Cruise Line

He stands on the shoulders of Wakandan giants as one of Earth’s mightiest heroes sworn to protect his kingdom.

He is T’Challa, King of Wakanda, and ruler of the stunning Grand Hall in the heart of Disney‘s spectacular new cruise ship setting sail this November.

T'Challa statue Grand Hall asset

Source: Disney Cruise Line

Enriched with vibranium fit for a king, the majestic bronze-casted statue reigns supreme aboard the Disney Destiny where our stories are weaved together by heroes and villains on the high seas.

When we thought of which hero should be in our grand hall, we wanted to have a character that resonated with a lot of guests and we chose Black Panther,” said Beth Burkhart, Manager of Interior Design at Walt Disney Imagineering/Acting Creative Lead on Disney Destiny.

“We consider this our kingdom on the seas so we thought it was the perfect place to look at Wakanda and pull inspiration. He’s completely unique from our other characters because he’s bronze with a unique patina.”

Over the course of several years, the Walt Disney Imagineering design team consulted with its Marvel partners and Oscar-winning costumer designer Ruth Carter from the massively successful Black Panther films to cultivate the creative vision for this space, including regal columns inspired by Queen Ramonda’s crown, Dora Milaje-themed detailing, gorgeous carpet artwork of panthers and the heart-shaped herb, and a breathtaking Vibranium meteorite chandelier.

T'Challa statue Grand Hall asset

Source: Disney Cruise Line

Adding to the wonder is the vibranium-purple lighting that pulses through the Grand Hall as an extension of T’Challa’s innovative Wakandan tech.

“The whole space can turn purple and we would see the vibranium charge it up,” said Burkhart about the illuminating space. “In the evenings, we’ll have our kiss goodnight with music from the film and the whole space will activate with lighting as well.”

The Destiny is all about heroes and villains, and I think everyone can take a piece of that away,” said Burkhart. “Our guests can live out their own stories on board and then they can take that home with them, too, and be a hero in their own story.”

While guests will surely marvel at the other beloved characters aboard the ship, it’s clear that T’Challa is a King among heroes as the ship’s most mesmerizing attraction.

