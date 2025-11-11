A Lil’ Positivity: SZA Teams Up With Los Angeles Staple Jon & Vinny’s To Provide Free Meals For SNAP Recipients

SZA is doing her part to give back to the community during these trying times.

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Today, Nov. 10, SZA announced a meaningful collaboration between her NOT Charity and Jon & Vinny’s. Over the course of the next week, they’re partnering to provide 1,400 free meals (100 dinners for two each day) to Los Angeles community members who receive SNAP benefits.

The “luther” singer took to Instagram to announce the exciting news, starting her caption by saying: “Yall know how much I love Jon and Vinny’s !! But it ain’t no fun if the Homies can’t have none !!”

The collab post between SZA and the Italian-inspired restaurant continued the caption by explaining their mission, which they reveal began last week after an idea from the TDE songstress.

“Last week @sza reached out to us with an idea and now, with her help, it’s a reality,” they wrote. “Over the next 7 days we are partnering with her NOT Charity to provide 1400 free meals (100 dinners for 2 per day) for Los Angeles community members who receive SNAP. Each meal will be available as takeout from our Slauson location from 3pm-5pm on 11/11-11/17.”

In order to participate, you can email notcharity@jonandvinnys.com to sign up for a meal (up to 4 allowed per family) and their team will assign you a pick up time.

“Please spread the word to those in need,” their caption continues. “Thank you SZA for inspiring all of us to be there for our neighbors.”

This collaboration comes at a crucial time as the future of SNAP benefits remains uncertain. Amid the government shutdown, approximately 5.5 million Californians are being left without resources, with some not knowing where their next meal will come from.

Shoutout to SZA for giving back!

