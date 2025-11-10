Listen Live
Anike & Porsha Love Talk Faith, Purpose, and Latest Joint EP

Published on November 10, 2025

Chosen Journey - Anike & Porsha Love
Source: Paige Boyd / R1 Digital

Anike and Porsha Love are getting real about their path to success in their latest interview, “Chosen Journey.” The two inspiring women sat down for a powerful conversation, dropping gems on everything from personal growth to the power of sisterhood. For anyone navigating their own journey, this interview is a must-watch source of motivation.

Throughout the discussion, Anike and Porsha shared their personal stories, emphasizing how they leaned on their faith to get through tough times. “It’s all about embracing the journey and finding strength in something bigger than yourself,” one of the women shared, a sentiment that resonated deeply. They offered practical advice on “staying grounded when life gets wild” and the importance of having a strong support system, or as they called it, “the power of your squad.”

This inspiring message aligns perfectly with the vibe of their new musical project, titled “Good News, No Gossip.” The project promises to deliver uplifting tracks that celebrate positivity and triumph over adversity. By sharing their stories, both in conversation and through their music, Anike and Porsha Love are creating a vibrant space for their community to feel seen, heard, and empowered to win against the odds.

