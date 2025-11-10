Texans Rally Late to Stun Jaguars in 19-Point Comeback Win

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans delivered one of their most thrilling victories of the season Sunday, storming back from a 19-point fourth-quarter deficit to shock the Jacksonville Jaguars 36–29. Behind the poised play of backup quarterback Davis Mills and a relentless offensive push, Houston turned what looked like certain defeat into a statement win that could reshape their season.

Mills, stepping in for injured starter C.J. Stroud, showed remarkable composure under pressure, leading the Texans to 26 unanswered points in the final quarter. While Jacksonville’s defense faltered, Houston’s offense caught fire — spreading the ball across multiple targets and capitalizing on every opportunity. The comeback marked the first time in 65 games that the Jaguars had blown a lead of 18 or more points.

Head coach Liam Coen and the Jaguars’ defense were left searching for answers after failing to contain Houston’s late-game surge. “You’re a little susceptible in the back end when you blitz, and when we four-man rush, we’re not getting home,” Coen admitted. That defensive breakdown proved costly, as Mills picked apart a passive Jacksonville secondary to finish the job.

The Texans’ resilience was underscored by their ability to execute when it mattered most. They outgained Jacksonville in the second half, converted key third downs, and never lost faith despite the scoreboard. “We just kept fighting,” said one Texans defender. “We knew if we got a couple of stops and the offense kept rolling, we could take it.”

With the win, the Texans not only exposed Jacksonville’s defensive woes but also sent a clear message: this Houston team has heart, grit, and the firepower to compete — no matter who’s under center.