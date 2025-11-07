Listen Live
KLASSIC KUTS: Disco Was Dead…But Who Brought Body Music Back

KLASSIC KUTS: “Disco Was Dead… But The Strikers Brought the Body Back

The Strikers’ 1981 hit “Body Music” fused funk, disco, and soul into a timeless groove that still moves dance floors today.

Published on November 7, 2025

Fake 1200 Technics
Source: Madd Hatta / Madd Hatta

In the heat of New York City in 1981, when disco was bowing out and R&B was stepping in to claim its spot, there came The Strikers—seven musicians who didn’t just follow the beat, they built it. Veterans of the scene like drummer Milton Brown, bassist Willie Slaughter, keyboardist Howie Young, guitarist Robert Gilliom, saxophonist Darryl Gibbs, vocalist Ruben Faison and others served up a track that still gets bodies moving: “Body Music.”

Produced by Carlton Maestro and released on Prelude Records, Body Music is both a hypnotic groove and a dance-floor sermon. You get funky percusion like keyboard chords that start the song, a bassline that walks and struts, guitars that skip in the pocket with it’s on interlude in the middle of this almost 10 minute funky romp.

Additionally mixed by celebrated house music remixer, producer and DJ who was a fixture in NYC’s dance scene since 1975 with legendary residencies at Paradise Garage and Studio 54, Francois Kevorkian plus Larry Levan who was a legendary New York City DJ, producer and remixer with his decade-long residency at the iconic Paradise Garage nightclub, where he helped develop the post-disco, proto-house sound.

The Strikers saw Body Music hit No. 4 on the U.S. Dance chart, and also chart on the R&B side and No. 23. It wasn’t just another party record—it was their moment, their “make it or break up” cut.

The follow-up “Inch by Inch” didn’t burn as bright, but Body Music already made its mark.

What gives Body Music its enduring power is its duality—funky enough to move your feet, soulful enough to touch your heart. It was proof you could come from underground clubs, or small blocks, and still ascend through music.

Milton Brown later moved on to other projects like Warp 9, Ruben Faison stayed a force in club circles, but Body Music remains their claim to eternal dance-floor fame. It’s one of those tracks DJs still crack open for quiet sets, vinyl heads still chase in dusty crates, and listeners still feel when the lights dim.

That’s what Klassic Kuts is for – shining light on the tracks that didn’t need to dominate the mainstream but still remain timeless.

Check out my Super Throwback Party every Sunday on Majic 102.1 from 6pm – 8pm where I bless you with some of these gems.

I introduce to you a Klassic KutThe StrikersBody Music. Check it out below. You’re Welcome.

Klassic Love,

Madd Hatta

KLASSIC KUTS: “Disco Was Dead… But The Strikers Brought the Body Back was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

