Libby Adame AKA "Butt Lady" Sentenced To 15 Years To Life

Libby Adame AKA "Butt Lady" To Serve At Leas 15 Years After Botched Operation Death

Libby Adame, also known as the "Butt Lady" and "La Tia," was sentenced in connection with the death of Cindyana Santangelo.

Published on November 7, 2025

Libby Adame, who performed underground body enhancement surgeries, was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison in connection with the death of actor Cindyana Santangelo. Libby Adame, also known as “Butt Lady” or “La Tia,” was initially convicted in October of this year for second-degree murder in the death of Santangelo.

As reported by NBC 4 Los Angeles, Libby Adame, a Riverside County resident, was found guilty of the charge after injecting silicone into the buttocks of Santangelo, who was 59 at the time of her passing. Last year, the outlet reports, Adame was found guilty on a lesser charge under similar circumstances.

Adame performed the silicone injection operation with Karissa Rajpaul, 26, in 2019, leading to her death. Adame was sentenced to three years in prison for the involuntary manslaughter charge. Adame’s daughter, Alicia Galaz, was also convicted in that case.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, Santangelo, a resident of Malibu, appeared on the shows CSI: Miami, ER, and more.

Along with the second-degree murder conviction, Adame was also convicted of practicing medicine without a certification.

Photo: LAPD

Libby Adame AKA “Butt Lady” To Serve At Leas 15 Years After Botched Operation Death was originally published on hiphopwired.com

