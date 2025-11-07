The Legendary Diana Ross Shows ‘Endless Love’ To Her Fans At Ocean Casino Resort [Exclusive]

Diana Ross is showing her fans “endless love ” on her Beautiful Love Tour, and BOSSIP was happy to be in the building to witness it.

Source: Lionel FLUSIN / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images



BOSSIP was invited to experience a special performance from the living legend at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City. The trip kicked off with a luxurious ride from New York City before arriving at the beautiful 20-acre resort that sits right on the shore of the Atlantic Ocean and the famous Atlantic City Boardwalk.



After exploring the property and grabbing a “quick quick snack” at LaScala’s Fire, an Italian restaurant, we dined at the upscale Ocean Steak, where we indulged in the finest surf n’ turf and specialty cocktails. (Because obviously calories don’t count when you’re at an award-winning resort!)

Once dinner was wrapped, it was time for the REAL entree and dessert, the legendary Diana Ross!

We took a short walk to the 5500-capacity Ovation Hall, where we took our seats in a skybox with an immaculate view of the Grammy-winning songstress on stage, just in time for her opening number, you guessed it… “I’m Coming Out.”



The house was full of Ross fans dressed to the nines as the queen took to the stage wearing a bright orange gown with a matching voluminous duster, and of course, her iconic full tresses. The 81-yr-old performed her greatest hits of her six-decade-long career like “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” and “ Upside Down” as well as classics from The Supremes like “Stop! In The Name Love” and “You Can’t Hurry Love.” The superstar also gave us a piece of The Wiz with “Ease On Down.”



Crowd interaction was a major piece of Ross’ show, where she would ask to turn the house lights up so she could see everyone and even interacted with a fan who brought of photo of the two of them from a previous show from years ago.



One of the sweetest moments of the night was when the Golden Globe-winner brought out her firstborn daughter, Rhonda Ross, to perform “Count On Me,” a duet written by Rhonda.



In true mama bear fashion, Ross beamed with pride as she gave Rhonda the floor to talk about her work as a singer-songwriter who “merges music with mindset.”

“She’s always having meetings,” the “Baby Love” singer joked. After performing the duet, Rhonda performed a few of her own numbers before her mama came back out…in a new outfit, as divas do!







Towards the end of the show, Diana performed a cover of Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive,” which her and the incredible band blended with Dj Khaled’s “All I Do Is Win.”



Seeing Diana Ross live was already a perfect way to end the night, but the evening did not end there. We closed out our night at another one of Ocean Casino Resort’s offerings, NOLA’s bar and lounge, where we enjoyed live music and more specialty drinks.



Our trip to Atlantic City not only allowed us to experience Ocean City Casino’s offerings of delectable food, drinks, and incredible views, but the biggest takeaway was the inspiration we felt after seeing an icon who has broken barriers in music and entertainment for over 60 years– and she’s still going. The living icon is still commanding the room and lifting spirits.



In an interview with W Magazine, Tracee Ellis Ross said “I was raised by a woman who lived out her dreams,” and we’re grateful to have been able to see that dream personified in real life.

