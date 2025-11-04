CFDA Awards 2025: Rihanna Makes First Public Outing Since Welcoming Baby No. 3, A$AP Rocky Jokes Another Kid Is Already On The Way

Rihanna hit the carpet for the first time since welcoming baby number three and, of course, it was to support her man, A$AP Rocky.

The “Diamonds” singer stepped out for the 2025 CFDA Awards on Monday, November 3, marking her first public appearance since she and Rocky welcomed their daughter in September.

While talking about her outfit for the ocassion, Rihanna described her look as a “postpartum-forward look,” per People. Describing her ensemble, an Alaïa look from the spring/summer 2026 collection, the Fenty founder added that it’s both “timeless” and “effortless,” wearing a floor-length black trench coat with a black turtleneck underneath, white pants, and some classic heels.

Before making her way into the ceremony, which was held at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City, Rih joined Rocky on the white carpet, posing for photos together. The rapper rocked a classic look, wearing a Chanel suit layered over a butter yellow, V-neck sweater and cream-colored Chanel shoes with black tips.

The Council of Fashion Designers of America is honoring A$AP Rocky with the Fashion Icon award this year, which was previously given to Rihanna in 2014. That was the moment she wore one of her most iconic and memorable looks to date: an Adam Selman gown covered in more than 216,000 Swarovski crystals.

Now that it’s the rapper’s turn to be lauded, he’s got Rih right by his side to support him. Since becoming a father in 2022, Rocky — who shares sons RZA, 3, and Riot, 2, and daughter Rocki, 2 months, with Rihanna — has revealed how fatherhood has influenced his personal style.

“If I could define my dad style, I would say it’s way more focused,” he told People at the Footwear News Achievement Awards in 2024. “Prior to that, it was more absurd outfits and just mixing and matching everything just for the sake of it. Now it’s a bit more quiet luxury.”

The rapper and actor added that he plans on saving his clothes for his kids, revealing that his little ones “won’t have to really try to figure it out too hard” and that his archives are “going to be there for them.”

Even though the couple welcomed their third child just a couple months ago, Rocky is ready to keep expanding their family.

Following his win at the CFDA Awards, the rapper proudly showed off his trophy and popped a bottle of champagne, telling cameras: “Might be baby number four tonight! Nah, I’m joking.”

While presenting Rocky with his award, chief content officer for Condé Nast Anna Wintour welcomed the rapper into the CFDA family.

“He’s joining us here tonight two months after the birth of his third child named Rocki,” Wintour said, per NBC New York. “Seeing A$AP Rocky the devoted father makes it clear how much family means to him and now we are all welcoming him into ours.”

Rocky thanked his team for their support during his speech, highlighting the rougher moments he’s gone through this year while hinting at his felony assault trial.

“Thank you for holding me down, especially when the going gets rough, and you go through trials and tribulations,” he said. Rocky went on to shout out his other half, telling Rihanna in the audience, “And look, we did it, baby!”

