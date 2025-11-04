Listen Live
Entertainment

Boxing Match Between Gervonta Davis & Jake Paul is Canceled

Boxing Match Between Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Jake Paul Is Canceled

Published on November 3, 2025

Jake Paul v Gervonta Davis - Press Conference
Source: Leonardo Fernandez / Getty

The highly anticipated match between WBA Super Lightweight Champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis and YouTuber-turned-amateur boxer Jake Paul is scrapped.

A statement from Nakisa Bidarian, CEO of Most Valuable Promotions, confirms the cancellation. The match was scheduled to stream live on Netflix from the Kaseya Center in Miami on November 14.

Our team has worked closely with all parties to navigate this situation responsibly. While we will not be moving forward with this event, our plan still remains for Jake Paul to headline an event on Netflix in 2025. Details regarding a new date, location, Jake’s opponent, and additional bouts will be shared as soon as they are finalized. We thank Netflix, the Kaseya Center, and the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino for their partnership.

As reported by ESPN, the lawsuit comes days after Davis was hit with a civil lawsuit by ex-girlfriend Courtney Rossel. The suit accuses him of battery, false imprisonment, and kidnapping, among other charges.

The promotion now looks to book Paul’s new opponent for a headlining match to stream on Netflix by the end of the year.

