Petty & Pressed AF: Offset ‘No Sweat’ Shades Cardi On New Track: ‘Get Some Help B****, You Goin’ Berserk’

The upset is back ON! Despite pledging to stop dissing his ex, Offset is once again sending shots at Cardi B. The ATL rapper, 33, dropped Haunted By Fame on Halloween, and his track “No Sweat” features lyrics that directly dig at his “berserk” estranged wife and her “Dennis Rodman” boo, Stefon Diggs.

The ongoing public saga of Offset and Cardi’s divorce is complicated by the timeline of their marriage and Cardi’s new pregnancy. Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset in July 2024 after seven years of marriage, a split that is still not finalized. Since filing, Cardi has sparked a relationship with NFL star Stefon Diggs and is currently expecting their first child together, which will be Cardi’s fourth child. The former couple shares daughters Kulture, Kiari, and Blossom Belle, and son Wave.

According to People, Offset’s new song, “No Sweat,” is his most direct lyrical attack on Cardi and Diggs since their split. He delivers a brutal basketball-themed metaphor that fans instantly decoded as a direct jab at Cardi’s new relationship.

Offset raps, “How the f**k you leave Jordan for Rodman?” with Offset comparing himself to the NBA’s GOAT, Michael Jordan, while labeling Diggs as Dennis Rodman.

Offset’s New Song ‘No Sweat’ Says Cardi B Has Gone ‘Berserk‘

The Atlanta rapper didn’t stop there. He followed up with a decidedly more pointed and personal diss about Cardi’s marital status and her pregnancy:

“You a fool if you think that I’m hurt/You ain’t happy, I know how it work/How you married and still givin’ birth?/Get some help, b*tch you goin’ berserk.”

The lyrics reference the fact that Cardi is currently pregnant with Diggs’ child while still legally married to Offset, raising questions about her happiness and stability.

Offset Pledged To Stop Shading Cardi B

The release of the song is especially striking given his recent public admissions of guilt regarding his marriage. Earlier this month, Offset appeared on the Baby, This Is Keke Palmer podcast, where he admitted to making “mistakes” and “stepping out” on Cardi during their marriage.

“I was being selfish, you know what I mean? And I can say that as a man. I’m a grown man,” he said. He even stated on the podcast, “I should’ve respected her way more. I made bad decisions as a man, like stepping out,” and that he felt he had to “take that on the chin” when Cardi decided to end their marriage.

Cardi, however, has expressed that the emotional distance was mutual. She told Jay Shetty on the On Purpose podcast that she “felt the love dying” from both ends.

“From my end, from his end… I was very lonely because I chose to be lonely,” she shared.

She also admitted that deciding to end the marriage while pregnant was difficult, as she was constantly thinking about “What’s life going to be with that person not being my friend anymore?”

She has publicly stated that she no longer holds “hate in my heart anymore” for Offset, but wishes “he was a better person” for their kids.

Offset also pledged on the Joe Budden podcast that he wouldn’t use his music to spill the tea on Cardi despite their fallout.

“It’s therapy. I ain’t doing that on the album. The shots, I ain’t doing that,” he claimed. “I might speak on life situations, but I’m not doing that. That ain’t the way to do it. There’s too much involved, family, kids. That s—t gonna be lame 10 years from now. I ain’t on that, but I’ll be expressing some feelings of how I feel about certain things.” SIGH, no shock that he reneged on that. What do YOU think about Offset shading Cardi (again)?

