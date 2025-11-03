Listen Live
VOTE: Roland Martin: "Our Haters Are Checked In"!

Majic 102.1's Madd Hatta and Roland S. Martin discuss the power of voting and election impact; read their powerful conversation and see where to follow him.

Published on November 3, 2025

2024 National Urban League Whitney M. Young, Jr. Awards Gala
Source: Peter G. Forest / Getty

Houston’s own Madd Hatta of Majic 102.1 recently chatted

with Black-owned media mogul Roland S. Martin for a powerful discussion on the urgent need for the Black community to engage in the political process. Martin didn’t mince words, delivering a compelling message about the real-world consequences of voter apathy, especially with critical elections on the horizon.

Martin, owner of the Black Star Network, dismantled the myth that individual votes don’t matter. “Anybody saying my vote doesn’t count, that’s a lie,” he declared. He highlighted several razor-thin elections, including a North Carolina Supreme Court race lost by just 401 votes and a Virginia House race decided by pulling a name from a hat after a tie. These examples serve as a stark reminder that elections have direct consequences, shaping everything from local judicial appointments to control of state legislatures.

Addressing the frustration many feel, Martin connected political inaction to real-life impacts like the recent government shutdown and potential cuts to SNAP benefits. “These are the consequences when you do not vote,” he stated, explaining that politicians are enacting policies they openly campaigned on. He emphasized that while a shutdown in D.C. may feel distant, local power is within reach. With Texas having the largest number of eligible Black voters in the nation, Martin stressed the untapped power available. He pointed to Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s $80 million plan to turn Harris County red as a clear sign that opponents are actively working to diminish Black and Latino voting power.

Martin’s call to action was clear: stay engaged and vote in every election. “We can’t be checking out of the process because our haters, they are checked in.”

You can watch Roland S. Martin daily on “Roland Martin Unfiltered” on the Black Star Network. Find his show on YouTube by searching his name, or download the Black Star Network app. Follow him across all social media platforms at @rolandsmartin.

VOTE: Roland Martin: “Our Haters Are Checked In”! was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

