Listen Live
News

Marcyliena Morgan, Harvard's Hip Hop Archive Founder, Dies at 75

Marcyliena Morgan, Harvard’s Hip Hop Archive Founder, Dies at 75

Published on November 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

With Rapper Nas, Hip-Hop Is Alive At Harvard
Source: Boston Globe / Getty

Renowned scholar and founder of Harvard University’s Hip Hop Archive and Research Institute, Professor Marcyliena Morgan, passed away after complications from Alzheimer’s disease. She was 75.

Professor Morgan, born in 1950 and raised in Chicago, became one of the most respected voices in the study of language and pop culture, shaping social discourse. She was a linguistic anthropologist who taught Harvard’s African and African American studies department.

In 2007, she established the Hip Hop Archive and Research Institute.

Along with an extensive variety of rap albums, the archive includes collections of hip-hop magazines, fliers of house parties and concerts and other ephemera.

“I developed a respect for hip-hop culture because in spite of all its excesses and some of its deserved criticism from society, it remains a rare place where young black people and brown people are valued and awarded by their peers,” Professor Morgan said in a previous interview.

Under her guidance, the archive began to represent an intersection of street culture and scholarly inquiry and became a model archive for other institutions.

Many believe that the archive helped hip-hop gain elite credibility in areas it was once ignored.

“I actually can’t imagine Kendrick Lamar having received a Pulitzer without the imprimatur of the archive.” Imani Perry, a fellow Harvard professor, said in a previous interview.

The Hutchins Center at Harvard University confirmed the passing of Professor morning in an Instagram post. The archive has also been renamed earlier this month in honor of her as the Marcyliena H. Morgan Hip Hop Archive & Research Institute.

“Professor Morgan created the world’s first, largest, and best archive to record the ongoing cultural phenomenon of Hip Hop music, art, and culture. The Hutchins Center is committed to carrying on the study of this most vital and global of art forms in her name,” officials with the Hutchins Center said in a statement.



Marcyliena Morgan, Harvard’s Hip Hop Archive Founder, Dies at 75 was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Elton John AIDS Foundation's 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party - Arrivals

NLE Choppa Trolls NBA YoungBoy With Diss Billboard In His Old Hood

Hip-Hop Wired
Sean "Diddy" Combs celebrate BET Lifetime Achievement At After Party Powered By Meta, Ciroc Premium Vodka And DeLeon Tequila

First Images Of Diddy At FCI Fort Dix Prison Emerge

Hip-Hop Wired

Los Angeles Dodgers Go Back-to-Back As World Series Champions, Drake Catches All The Strays On Social Media

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Spends Weekend At Mar-A-Lago Estate In Palm Beach

Let Them Eat Cake: Donald Trump Dragged For His "Marie-Antoinette Moment," Celebrating At A 'Great Gatsby-' Themed Mar-A-Lago Halloween Party While Americans Starve

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Entertainment

Gayle King Shuts Down Rumors About Being Kicked Off “CBS Mornings”

Lynn Price
News

Turkey Leg Hut Co-Owner Lynn Price Hit With New Federal Gun Charges

Megan Thee Stallion
News

Hey H-Town: Megan Thee Stallion’s Halloween Party Is Coming Soon

Holiday Soul Nutcracker Market
Contests

Tis The Season: Win Passes to The Holiday Soul Nutcracker Market

Epic Flooding Inundates Houston After Hurricane Harvey
12 Items
News

The 12 Deadliest Hurricanes in Texas History

cream layer cake
Lifestyle

Houston’s Own Marie Broussard Still Shining At 102

Summer Walker
Keisha Nicole Show

Summer Walker’s Finally Over It Is Coming

Television

Inside Cam Newton & Ashley Moss’s New BET Show ‘106 & Sports

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close