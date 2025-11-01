Listen Live
Entertainment

BEST Halloween Costumes Of 2025

They Did That! The BEST Halloween Costumes Of 2025

Compilation of the buzziest Halloween costumes of the year

Published on November 1, 2025

And the winners of Halloween are…

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 4

Source: Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images

Halloween 2025 was another Spooky SZN spectacular with big budget costumes, nostalgic pop culture tributes, and hilarious recreations of viral social media moments that dominated social media.

This year, Janelle Monáe–the emerging co-Queen of Halloween–returned with another dazzling array of viral costumes headlined by Beetlejuice and The Cat In The Hat.

While visiting The Jennifer Hudson Show, the whimsical wondaqueen wowed the crowd (and everyone else) by transforming into Dr. Seuss’ iconic chaotic cat in that unforgettable red and white-striped hat.

To bring the mind-blowing look to life, Monét started brainstorming years ago before teaming up with several talented artists, including Alex Navarro on the costume, Cat + Nico on the SFX, Becca Vandervort on hair, Miles Robinson and Iggy Soliven on props, and Sarah Sokol on the hat.

“As a black-and-white uniform wearer, it was always in the cards to step into the role of the Cat,” said Monáe in an interview with VOGUE about this year’s epic costume choice.

“Of all the Dr. Seuss characters, we have the most in common—the black and white, with the pop of red! The mischief! The tuxedos! The handsomeness! The whiskers! We are twins!”

Other ‘Best Costume’ contenders included the always-spectacular Heidi Klum’s Medusa, Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors‘ homage to Michael Jackson’s iconic ‘Remember The Time’ video, Sherry Shepherd as Steve Urkel, and Love Island alums Chelley, Ace, Serena, and Kordell as Nelly and Kelly Rowland and Mr. Freeze and Ms. B. Haven.

Who won Halloween 2025? If not Heidi or Janelle, then who? Tell us down below and enjoy the absolute BEST Halloween costumes of the year on the flip.

They Did That! The BEST Halloween Costumes Of 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

https://instagram.com/p/DQe4klkjwwa/

The post They Did That! The BEST Halloween Costumes Of 2025 appeared first on Bossip.

