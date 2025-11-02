Listen Live
Two Federal Judges Rule Trump To Keep SNAP During Shutdown

Double Trouble: Two Federal Judges Rule Trump Administration Must Keep SNAP Funded During Shutdown

The judges are rejecting the administration’s claim that it could not use contingency funds to keep the program running.

Published on November 1, 2025

Two separate federal judges ruled Friday that the Trump administration must continue funding the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) despite the ongoing government shutdown, rejecting the administration’s claim that it could not use contingency funds to keep the program running.

Florida Food Bank Hosts Food Giveaway Ahead Of Federal Food Assistance Funding Running Out Due To Gov't Shutdown
Source: Anadolu / Getty

According to NewsOne, the rulings were issued almost simultaneously in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, ordering the administration to draw from emergency reserves to ensure millions of Americans continue receiving food benefits during the shutdown. The decisions came just one day before the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) planned to suspend all SNAP payments due to a lack of funding.

SNAP’s Scale and Cost

SNAP, the nation’s largest anti-hunger program, provides monthly benefits for groceries to low-income individuals and families. In NewsOne via ABC7, reports state that it costs roughly $8 billion per month to fund the program nationwide. In fiscal year 2024, SNAP spending totaled about $100.3 billion, just 1.5% of overall federal spending.

The program serves one in eight Americans, with 39% of recipients being children, 20% elderly, and 10% nonelderly individuals with disabilities, making it a critical safety net during times of economic uncertainty.

NewsOne states a coalition of Democratic state attorneys general and governors from 25 states, along with the District of Columbia, sued the administration over its plan to freeze payments. The group argued that the government has a legal obligation to maintain SNAP operations, even during a funding lapse.

The Trump administration maintained that it was barred from using a $5 billion contingency fund, reversing a previous USDA policy that had approved such use. State officials disagreed, insisting that the money was both permissible and necessary to prevent harm to recipients. They also cited a separate $23 billion reserve that could be used to extend benefits further if needed.

Court Orders

According to NewsOne, in Rhode Island, a federal judge ruled from the bench that the administration must immediately tap the contingency funds to cover November benefits and provide a compliance update by Monday.

A Massachusetts-based judge issued a similar order, giving the administration until the same date to report whether SNAP would be partially or fully funded using available federal reserves. Both decisions compel the administration to sustain food assistance payments through the shutdown.

Uncertainty Ahead

While the rulings represent a significant short-term win for states and families dependent on SNAP, NewsOne notes that the Trump administration is expected to appeal both decisions. Even if it complies with the judges’ orders, it remains unclear when funds will appear on SNAP debit cards.

For now, the courts have ordered the administration to act but with an appeal likely, millions of households could still face anxiety over whether their next month’s benefits will arrive on time.

The post Double Trouble: Two Federal Judges Rule Trump Administration Must Keep SNAP Funded During Shutdown appeared first on Bossip.

