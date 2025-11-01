Listen Live
Meagan Good & Jonathan Majors, and More Couples Costumes

Halloween Boo-ed Up! Meagan Good & Jonathan Majors, Serena & Kordell and More Celeb Couples Costumes

Celebrity couples popped out to show their love in adorable Halloween costumes this year.

Published on November 1, 2025

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good attend 7th Daytime Beauty Awards
Source: Monica Schipper / Getty

Celebrities have taken Halloween to the next level in the past few years with full productions via social media, and these famous couples were no exception this year.

For their inaugural “Honorween” function, Meagan Good and her actor hubby Jonathan Majors recreated Michael Jackson’s iconic “Remember The Time” video with full-on Egyptian royalty chic. The fun didn’t stop there for the newly married pair, they later donned coordinating Blade and Storm costumes for their party in West Hollywood.

Too cute! Good and Majors have been consistently promoting their fitness and wellness line, Honor Culture, since last year but there’s still no real word on what exactly it is. However, their party seemed to signify a launch of some sort.

Love Island Season 6 winners, Kordell Beckham and Serena Page, went deep into their special effects bag for a throwback to the 1997 Batman and Robin film as Mr. Freeze and Ms. B Haven. Their intricate costumes had many online fans saying that they, undoubtedly, won Halloween. Serena’s homage to Vivica A. Fox, who portrayed Ms. B Haven in the film, was spot on in her solo pictures, too.

Season 7 fan favorites, Chelley Bissainthe and Ace Greene, also hopped in on the cute couple costume trend, paying homage to Nelly and Kelly Rowland’s iconic “Dilemma” video. Honestly, the resemblance is uncanny.

Niecy Nash and her wife Jessica Betts are always ready for a Halloween moment. The pair gave the internet two costumes this year that drew on cultural moments for a funny recreation. Betts took on Kendrick Lamar while Niecy channelled Serena Williams for a remake of their iconic Super Bowl LIX Halftime moment.

And for a real kiki, The Betts channeled Papoose and his boxing GWOAT Claressa Shields for a hilarious couple’s costume. The photos drew praise from both Pap and Claressa, with them each commenting under the post.

“Had to look twice… I thought this was really us for a second…,” Papoose commented.

“Hahahahhaah Im talking about killed it! The GWOAT CHAIN IS SENDING ME,” said Shields.  

We’re definitely here for all the love and fun this Halloween season!

