KLASSIC KUTS: Shine Your Light Has Spirit & Super Heavy Funk

Source: Radio One / The Madd Hatta Show

This one put in the super heavy funk file. Back in the 70’s & 80’s some of the best jams came from small labels that would pop up quick and go away just as fast. I looked forward to cutting on the radio and hoping I heard something to light up my soul and “Shine Your Light” by The Graingers—Gary, Glenn, Greg (and a singer in the mix)—a little-known funk ditty released around 1981–82 did not disappoint my young soul.



The Graingers family weren’t some huge headline act; they were more like studio-siblings and ringers who knew their funk, soul, disco, and modern groove.



What makes “Shine Your Light” special is its texture: sticky bass, the piano stabs, that sweet synth lift, and various cats just jive talking or rapping throughout the song and singing about the positivity of “Shining Your Light” with the drums laying just enough pocket to make the dance floor move but not overpower the soul.

Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

You can tell The Graingers came from groups that respected musicianship—Gary had history with Pockets, a crew with connections to Earth, Wind & Fire, doing work in the late ’70s.



Though “Shine Your Light” didn’t chart big, it got to #29 on the black charts but it found life in clubs, in DJ vinyl boxes, and in compilations of rare groove and disco-funk collectors. It’s slept-on, sure—but the kind of record that becomes every DJ’s secret gem.



And the Grainger brothers? They kept making music. Gary and Greg became studio musicians and played with big names—from Whitney Houston stuff to jazz outings. Glenn stayed rooted in composing and producing. Their later work under the name Grainger includes re-recorded versions of Shine Your Light and some smooth jazz fusion projects too.

Honestly, I’m assuming that Shine Your Light is spiritually positive song about letting your unique positive inner self shine through cause everyone has it but it could be about a Brother trying to get his “rap” on to a Honey telling her to show off her funky stuff. I’ll leave it up to your interpretation because in interviews the Brothers generally talk about the Pocket years and they glaze over the fact that for some of us Shine Your Light was this family’s favorite musical moment for us. But I understand, The Pockets had big hits. I’m going with the later thought thought!



Bottom line is this is what Klassic Kuts is for—you, me, and all the heads who believe a song doesn’t need gold plaques to be immortal. “Shine Your Light” by The Graingers is one of those timeless cuts. Let it play. Let it lift you.

Check out my Super Throwback Party every Sunday on Majic 102.1 from 6pm – 8pm where I bless you with some of these gems.

I introduce to you a Klassic Kut – The Graingers – Shine Your Light. Check it out below. You’re Welcome.

Klassic Love,

Madd Hatta

KLASSIC KUTS: Shine Your Light Has Spirit & Super Heavy Funk was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com