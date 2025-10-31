Listen Live
Entertainment

From Chaos to Christ: Holy Gabbana Shares His Testimony

Published on October 31, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Chosen Journey - Holy Gabbana
Source: R1 Digital / R1

In a moving interview on Trendsetter Sense’s Chosen Journey, Holy Gabbana, formerly known as the viral internet star Boonk Gang, opened up about his incredible transformation from a life of fame and chaos to one of faith and purpose. The public speaker and artist shared his powerful testimony, detailing the moments that led him away from the streets and toward a new life in Christ.

Holy Gabbana spoke candidly about his past, marked by drug abuse, crime, and the emptiness that came with having over four million followers. His turning point began in a jail cell, where his cellmate introduced him to the gospel. However, it was a friend’s near-death experience that solidified his commitment. After being shot and pronounced dead, his friend was revived and shared a profound testimony of encountering God’s love, which convinced Gabbana to fully surrender his life. “Jesus is real,” he declared, recounting the moment that changed everything for him.

Now, Holy Gabbana uses his platform to minister to others, especially those in prisons and juvenile detention centers. Through his music and his documentary, I Am Holy Gabbana, he aims to show that redemption is possible for everyone. He shared a powerful perspective on his new path, stating, “God’s fire will elevate me, while my fire would’ve put me in the grave.”

With a message of forgiveness and hope, Gabbana challenges others to let go of their pasts. He poignantly asked, “If my partner could forgive his shooter, what excuse do I have not to forgive?” His journey is a testament to the power of second chances, and he continues to spread his message through community outreach, including the recent “Love Day Atlanta” event. Holy Gabbana’s story is a powerful reminder that no one is too far gone for a fresh start.

From Chaos to Christ: Holy Gabbana Shares His Testimony was originally published on hotspotatl.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

JD Vance Speaks At Turning Point Tour Event At Ole Miss

JD Vance & Erika Kirk's Embrace At Turning Point USA Event Labeled Very Awkward By Social Media

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Inside

Again? NLE Choppa Takes Shots At NBA YoungBoy In New Song

Hip-Hop Wired

Drake Trolls Shohei Ohtani & Dodgers Following Blue Jays Win

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

Queen Latifah Praises Megan Thee Stallion: “She’s So Cool, She’s So Fun, She’s So Very Talented & Strong In Her Spot.”

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Epic Flooding Inundates Houston After Hurricane Harvey
12 Items
News

The 12 Deadliest Hurricanes in Texas History

Lynn Price
News

Turkey Leg Hut Co-Owner Lynn Price Hit With New Federal Gun Charges

Megan Thee Stallion
News

Hey H-Town: Megan Thee Stallion’s Halloween Party Is Coming Soon

Holiday Soul Nutcracker Market
Contests

Tis The Season: Win Passes to The Holiday Soul Nutcracker Market

Verzuz Mix
Music

Cash Money and No Limit: DJ Watts Drops the Verzuz Mix!

20 Items
News

Hip-Hop Mourns The Passing Of Freestyle Fellowship Rapper P.E.A.C.E.

Jordan Brand x Assouline "Air Jordan Book" The Ultimate Collection
Music

H-TOWN TAKEOVER: Slim Thug Exclusive “Icy Blue” Air Jordan 11s!

Young Jas
Lifestyle

Dating in Houston: Why It Feels like a Full Time Job

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close