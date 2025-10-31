Listen Live
Entertainment

A$AP Rocky Pays Tribute to Rihanna with New Perfect Magazine Cover

Published on October 31, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

BELGIUM-CINEMA
Source: NICOLAS MAETERLINCK / Getty

A$AP Rocky Pays Tribute to Rihanna with New Perfect Magazine Cover

A$AP Rocky just dropped one of his most talked-about fashion moments yet — covering Perfect Magazine in a stunning photoshoot that pays homage to Rihanna’s legendary cover from last year.


Both covers were shot by world-renowned photographer Rafael Pavarotti, known for his bold use of color and powerful celebration of Black identity in fashion. Rocky’s shoot channels that same energy — clean, confident, and creative — while still carrying his own signature swagger.

Related Stories


Rocky and Rihanna, who have become one of music’s most influential power couples, continue to blend hip-hop, high fashion, and artistry like no one else in the game. This latest cover feels like more than a shoot — it’s a full-circle cultural moment connecting love, legacy, and style.


The creative callback to Rihanna’s 2024 cover


Rafael Pavarotti’s artistic direction


Rocky’s effortless blend of luxury and street


Check out the shots from Perfect Magazine below and who do you think wore it best?

RELATED: Rihanna to EAT the 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet Once Again

A$AP Rocky Pays Tribute to Rihanna with New Perfect Magazine Cover was originally published on hot1009.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

JD Vance Speaks At Turning Point Tour Event At Ole Miss

JD Vance & Erika Kirk's Embrace At Turning Point USA Event Labeled Very Awkward By Social Media

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Inside

Again? NLE Choppa Takes Shots At NBA YoungBoy In New Song

Hip-Hop Wired

Drake Trolls Shohei Ohtani & Dodgers Following Blue Jays Win

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

Queen Latifah Praises Megan Thee Stallion: “She’s So Cool, She’s So Fun, She’s So Very Talented & Strong In Her Spot.”

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Epic Flooding Inundates Houston After Hurricane Harvey
12 Items
News

The 12 Deadliest Hurricanes in Texas History

Lynn Price
News

Turkey Leg Hut Co-Owner Lynn Price Hit With New Federal Gun Charges

Megan Thee Stallion
News

Hey H-Town: Megan Thee Stallion’s Halloween Party Is Coming Soon

Holiday Soul Nutcracker Market
Contests

Tis The Season: Win Passes to The Holiday Soul Nutcracker Market

Verzuz Mix
Music

Cash Money and No Limit: DJ Watts Drops the Verzuz Mix!

20 Items
News

Hip-Hop Mourns The Passing Of Freestyle Fellowship Rapper P.E.A.C.E.

Jordan Brand x Assouline "Air Jordan Book" The Ultimate Collection
Music

H-TOWN TAKEOVER: Slim Thug Exclusive “Icy Blue” Air Jordan 11s!

Young Jas
Lifestyle

Dating in Houston: Why It Feels like a Full Time Job

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close