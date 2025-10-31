Listen Live
Is American Horror Story Season 13 a Secret Nod to Scream Queens?

Published on October 31, 2025

FOX's "Scream Queens" - Season Two
Source: FOX / Getty

The screams are back! FX just confirmed that American Horror Story will return for its 13th season — and fans are already buzzing that this might be a sneaky homage to Ryan Murphy’s Scream Queens.


If true, this would be a full-circle pop-culture moment — fusing the dark, twisted energy of AHS with the stylish, over-the-top chaos that made Scream Queens a cult favorite.


Why Fans Think Season 13 Could Be Channeling Scream Queens

Both shows come straight from the mind of Ryan Murphy, and share several of the same stars who helped define his horror-comedy universe — from Emma Roberts and Billie Lourd to Ariana Grande, who memorably met her fate in Scream Queens’s iconic first episode.

Early rumors suggest Season 13 will lean into slasher-comedy territory — think sorority house horror, fashion-forward chaos, and a killer with personality.

That campy blend of fear and humor? Pure Scream Queens DNA.


Murphy is famous for connecting his worlds. With Scream Queens canceled after just two seasons, fans believe AHS 13 might serve as its spiritual revival — bringing that same satirical edge back to life through the AHS lens.


Casting Clues
Emma Roberts, the original Chanel Oberlin, has already been spotted filming scenes rumored to involve collegiate settings.
Billie Lourd, who starred in both series, is also confirmed for the upcoming season.
And if Ariana Grande even makes a cameo — after her pop-culture-perfect scream-queen moment — expect the internet to lose it.



After twelve seasons spanning witches, ghosts, aliens, and cults, AHS could use a fresh tonal remix.

A camp-slasher season would pull longtime fans back in while attracting the Gen Z viewers who still quote Scream Queens daily on TikTok.


Both shows have become cult staples in their own right — and a crossover-inspired season would celebrate the best of both worlds: Murphy’s flair for horror, fashion, and unforgettable one-liners.

Is American Horror Story Season 13 a Secret Nod to Scream Queens? was originally published on hot1009.com

