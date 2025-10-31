Listen Live
Donald Trump's Granddaughter Dances To Nicki Minaj, Queen Approves

Nicki Minaj is loved worldwide, but seeing Donald Trump's granddaughter as a fan? That’s pretty random.

Published on October 31, 2025

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Nicki Minaj is loved worldwide, but seeing Donald Trump’s granddaughter as a fan? That’s pretty random.

Kai Trump recently was doing a TikTok trend that had the Queens ‘ “Beez In The Trap” song. Trump’s granddaughter, alongside her friend Emma Markin, was rapping their hearts out to Nicki’s chorus. An online user reposted the video on X and tagged Nicki Minaj. This is where the legendary female rapper saw the video. Sending Kai and Emma a heart emoji for supporting the song.

This is not the first time Minaj showed the Trump family love, as she shouted out the president earlier in the month, “Flattering photos are allowed to be posted of me again. Thanks, POTUS. Epiphany had politicians thinking she would lead them to victory. Had Live Nation thinking she knew her sh*t. How much money did VP Harris have stacked up for her campaign, again? Yikes.”

In other news, the Starships rapper has been beefing with Jay-Z, which resulted in her putting new music on ice. She alleged that Hov and Roc Nation have allegedly tried to blackball her. Also adding a jab at Jay’s failed attempt at getting a Casino in NY, “They came BEGGING the QUEEN for a tour & album & I said NOPE!!!!! LMFAO. Wanted to patch it up. They needed help from the QUEEN & the BARBZ. I called the Barbz on the secret BARB phone & it was resounding NOOOOOOOO. Just like the casinoooooooooo”.

Donald Trump’s Granddaughter Dances To Nicki Minaj, Queen Approves was originally published on hiphopwired.com

