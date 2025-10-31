Need Assistance Without SNAP? Here are Several Resources That Can Help
Millions of Americans are set to loose access to SNAP food assistance, starting on Saturday, due to the government shutdown. If you find yourself affected by the loss of access to this program, here’s a list of resources that may be able to help:
- Feeding America
- Feeding Texas
- Meals On Wheels People
- Meals On Wheels Central Texas
- Food Finder.us
- Houston Food Bank
- Houston Moms
- Texas Health and Human Resources
- Go Puff
- Freedge
- Find Help.org
- WhyHunger (1-800-5-HUNGRY)
- USDA.org
- Door Dash
Need Assistance Without SNAP? Here are Several Resources That Can Help was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com
More from 97.9 The Box