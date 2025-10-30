Listen Live
News

Fat Joe Says Turning 40 Had Him Leaning Back Into Depression

Fat Joe claims he got a whiff of depression right when he hit the age of 40.

Published on October 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks
Source: Francois Nel / Getty

Fat Joe claims he got a whiff of depression right when he hit the age of 40.

During the newest installment of Jadakiss & Joey’s “Joe and Jada” podcast, they spoke about growing up in Hip-Hop. Crack kept it real about turning 40 and how that made him feel, “I’ve been rapping, I’ve been in the game since 10. So, when I’m about to turn 40, all I know is standing on couches and popping bottles. But that 40 hit you different, like, I was depressed.”

The NY rapper is currently 55 years old, but recalled the time turning 40 and felt like he was at the tail end of his career. Adding that some of his peers doubted that anyone had commercial success after the age of 40. One MC had to get Crack back on track, and that person was Dre (from Cool & Dre). Letting the newly 40-year-old know a fun fact, telling him, “Joe, you know Tina Turner ain’t have her first hit till she was 47?”

Related Stories

This made Fat Joe put things in perspective that he can “Lean Back” and still be dropping hits in his 40s.

Before this episode of the “Joe and Jada” podcast, they had a recent clip that went viral where Joey recalled his first time meeting Bruno Mars. From his point of view, he was excited to meet the pop star and asked him if he was Puerto Rican. Right when he did that, Mars snapped, “F*ck you mean I’m real Puerto Rican from Bushwick, Brooklyn don’t ever ask sh*t in your life.”

Crack said that it broke his heart and promised he wasn’t trying to press him.

Fat Joe Says Turning 40 Had Him Leaning Back Into Depression was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber - Atlanta, GA

Wu-Tang Clan: A Country For Old Men

Hip-Hop Wired
2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

GloRilla Raises Eyebrows After Liking Shady Post About Megan Thee Stallion

Hip-Hop Wired

Abby Phillip On Viral Moment During Cam'ron Interview: 'I Knew That We Needed to End the Interview'

Hip-Hop Wired
Master P And The No Limit Soldiers Reunion - Huntsville, AL

No Limit Rapper Young Bleed Still Alive After Premature Reports Of Passing

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Epic Flooding Inundates Houston After Hurricane Harvey
12 Items
News

The 12 Deadliest Hurricanes in Texas History

Lynn Price
News

Turkey Leg Hut Co-Owner Lynn Price Hit With New Federal Gun Charges

Verzuz Mix
Music

Cash Money and No Limit: DJ Watts Drops the Verzuz Mix!

Texas Southern University
Local

From Jmac School to The Yard: why TSU is The Move This Weekend

20 Items
News

Hip-Hop Mourns The Passing Of Freestyle Fellowship Rapper P.E.A.C.E.

Young Jas
Lifestyle

Dating in Houston: Why It Feels like a Full Time Job

Holiday Soul Nutcracker Market
Contests

Tis The Season: Win Passes to The Holiday Soul Nutcracker Market

Jordan Brand x Assouline "Air Jordan Book" The Ultimate Collection
Music

H-TOWN TAKEOVER: Slim Thug Exclusive “Icy Blue” Air Jordan 11s!

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close