GloRilla Raises Eyebrows After Shady Post About Meg Thee Stallion

GloRilla Raises Eyebrows After Liking Shady Post About Megan Thee Stallion

The rap girlies might not be seeing eye to eye lately.

Published on October 30, 2025

2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

The rap girlies might not be seeing eye to eye lately.

GloRilla has been minding her business, courtside watching her boo Brandon Ingram play. Megan Thee Stallion has also been in lover girl mode with Klay Thompson. The pot was recently stirred by a troll online, who showed that there may be some tension between the two rappers. The tweet read, “We all know she started being bitter after she was outsold by GloRilla lmfaoooo.”

Guess who liked the tweet? Big Glo…

Raising a question mark on when the two Hot girls fall out? Last year, Meg and Glo went on tour together and were having the time of their lives. Things got even deeper when fans connected a few more dots. The Hot Girl captains former stylist, EJ King, has been working with Glo. EJ and the Houston rapper had a falling out around the same time as the Tory Lanez shooting in 2020. Since then, they haven’t been spotted with each other.

Meg’s current stylist, Kellon Deryck, hit EJ with a little sneak diss, posting a tweet saying, “You ain’t no Kellon.”

On the other hand, Megan recently dropped her highly anticipated song, “LOVER GIRL.” All the girlies who are head over heels for their partners have been using this song on social media. The Hot Girl teased this song while looping in her love for her current hubby, Klay Thompson. After the NBA season started, Thee Stallion promised to get back in the lab, saying, “Okay hotties my man gone to work now, y’all ready for me?”

GloRilla Raises Eyebrows After Liking Shady Post About Megan Thee Stallion was originally published on hiphopwired.com

