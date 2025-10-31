Listen Live
Entertainment

Sean Paul Steps Up for Jamaica After Hurricane Melissa

Sean Paul Joins Relief Effort for Hurricane-Hit Jamaica!

Published on October 31, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Dancehall legend Sean Paul is channeling his energy into humanitarian aid for his home country of Jamaica, which is currently reeling from the impact of Hurricane Melissa. The international superstar is on the ground and has committed to helping those affected by the devastating storm.

Through his foundation and a partnership with Food For The Poor Jamaica, Sean Paul is actively working to provide critical support. On Thursday, he took to Instagram to share his commitment, vowing to do everything in his power to help feed and shelter people displaced by the hurricane. Sharing footage of downed trees and storm damage, he stressed the urgent need for assistance as countless families have lost their homes.

Sean Paul Performs At The Pacific Coliseum
Source: Andrew Chin / Getty

In a powerful call to action, the artist urged his fans, friends, and supporters to contribute to the relief efforts. Proving his dedication, Sean Paul announced he will personally match every dollar donated up to $50,000, doubling the impact of contributions.

Coinciding with these efforts is the release of his uplifting new song with Runkus, “Sure as the Sun.” The track’s message of hope and resilience feels incredibly timely and could easily become the anthem for the island’s recovery. He is encouraging anyone who can to donate and help Jamaica rebuild from this uphill battle.

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber - Atlanta, GA

Wu-Tang Clan: A Country For Old Men

Hip-Hop Wired
2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

GloRilla Raises Eyebrows After Liking Shady Post About Megan Thee Stallion

Hip-Hop Wired

Abby Phillip On Viral Moment During Cam'ron Interview: 'I Knew That We Needed to End the Interview'

Hip-Hop Wired
Master P And The No Limit Soldiers Reunion - Huntsville, AL

No Limit Rapper Young Bleed Still Alive After Premature Reports Of Passing

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Epic Flooding Inundates Houston After Hurricane Harvey
12 Items
News

The 12 Deadliest Hurricanes in Texas History

Lynn Price
News

Turkey Leg Hut Co-Owner Lynn Price Hit With New Federal Gun Charges

Verzuz Mix
Music

Cash Money and No Limit: DJ Watts Drops the Verzuz Mix!

Texas Southern University
Local

From Jmac School to The Yard: why TSU is The Move This Weekend

20 Items
News

Hip-Hop Mourns The Passing Of Freestyle Fellowship Rapper P.E.A.C.E.

Young Jas
Lifestyle

Dating in Houston: Why It Feels like a Full Time Job

Holiday Soul Nutcracker Market
Contests

Tis The Season: Win Passes to The Holiday Soul Nutcracker Market

Jordan Brand x Assouline "Air Jordan Book" The Ultimate Collection
Music

H-TOWN TAKEOVER: Slim Thug Exclusive “Icy Blue” Air Jordan 11s!

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close