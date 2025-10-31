Sean Paul Steps Up for Jamaica After Hurricane Melissa

Dancehall legend Sean Paul is channeling his energy into humanitarian aid for his home country of Jamaica, which is currently reeling from the impact of Hurricane Melissa. The international superstar is on the ground and has committed to helping those affected by the devastating storm.

Through his foundation and a partnership with Food For The Poor Jamaica, Sean Paul is actively working to provide critical support. On Thursday, he took to Instagram to share his commitment, vowing to do everything in his power to help feed and shelter people displaced by the hurricane. Sharing footage of downed trees and storm damage, he stressed the urgent need for assistance as countless families have lost their homes.

In a powerful call to action, the artist urged his fans, friends, and supporters to contribute to the relief efforts. Proving his dedication, Sean Paul announced he will personally match every dollar donated up to $50,000, doubling the impact of contributions.

Coinciding with these efforts is the release of his uplifting new song with Runkus, “Sure as the Sun.” The track’s message of hope and resilience feels incredibly timely and could easily become the anthem for the island’s recovery. He is encouraging anyone who can to donate and help Jamaica rebuild from this uphill battle.