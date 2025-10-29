Listen Live
Celebrity

Are Ye & Bianca Trying To Start A ‘Brand War’ With Kim?

Are Ye & Bianca Trying To Start A ‘Brand War’ With Kim Kardashian? Here’s What We Know

Published on October 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

ye-bianca-kim-kardashian-brand-war
Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

It looks like Kanye West and Bianca Censori might be taking their creative chemistry straight to the marketplace, and potentially right into Kim Kardashian’s lane. Following reports that Ye and his wife are preparing to launch a wave of new fashion and beauty products, fans and insiders alike are wondering if this is more than just a business move. Or could it be the start of a full-blown brand war? Read more inside.

RELATED: NikeSKIMS: Everything We Know About The Activewear Collab

According to Rolling Out, Ye is quietly positioning his new wife, Bianca, as the face of a new creative era. It’s one that might directly challenge Kardashian’s billion-dollar empire built through SKIMS and SKKN by Kim. Sources close to the rapper say he’s on a mission to “reassert himself” as a visionary in the luxury space, believing that his role in shaping Kim’s original style and influence has gone uncredited since their divorce.

Bianca’s bold, architectural looks include sheer dresses, sculpted silhouettes, and daring public ensembles. Her style is said to be part of a deliberate rollout. Industry insiders describe the couple’s public appearances as “soft launches” for a new aesthetic identity that fuses avant-garde minimalism with sensual power. Every appearance and every paparazzi shot is part of their overall branding strategy.

Meanwhile, Radar reports that Kanye and Bianca are preparing what insiders call an “aggressive wave” of copycat fashion and beauty launches intentionally mirroring Kim’s successful model. One insider even described the effort as a “revenge play,” with Ye determined to “reclaim his crown” and make Bianca the next global superstar.

Kim is reportedly “furious.” Sources claim she sees the move as calculated and designed to undercut her brand. Kardashian feels like her ex-husband keeps dragging her back into the same drama she’s been trying to move beyond.

“Whenever Kim starts to move on, Kanye finds another way to pull her back,” one source told Radar.

Still, experts say Kim’s empire remains “practically unshakable.” SKIMS continues to soar in valuation and expand into new markets, cementing her as one of the most influential women in business today. But if Ye’s track record proves anything, it’s that he thrives in chaos. If anyone can spark cultural buzz overnight, it’s Kanye West.

Whether this turns into a genuine brand showdown or just another viral spectacle, the battle for influence between Ye and Kim isn’t over. It’s just evolved into fashion warfare.

RELATED: North West And Kim Kardashian: A Gallery Of Their Sweetest (& Sassiest) Moments

Are Ye & Bianca Trying To Start A ‘Brand War’ With Kim Kardashian? Here’s What We Know was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Master P And The No Limit Soldiers Reunion - Huntsville, AL

No Limit Rapper Young Bleed Still Alive After Premature Reports Of Passing

Hip-Hop Wired
BMF/STARZ – For Your Consideration 2024

50 Cent Trolls Lil Meech After 'BMF' Was Canceled By Starz

Hip-Hop Wired
ComplexCon 2025

Cam'Ron Sues J. Cole After Promised Collaboration Failed To Materialize

Hip-Hop Wired
US-POLITICS-TECHNOLOGY

Microsoft Remains Mum Following Donald Trump's AI-Generated 'Halo' Slop

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Verzuz Mix
Music

Cash Money and No Limit: DJ Watts Drops the Verzuz Mix!

Houston Bissonnet
Crime

Two Women Killed after Fighting in Houston Street

Texas Southern University
Local

From Jmac School to The Yard: why TSU is The Move This Weekend

Young Jas
Lifestyle

Dating in Houston: Why It Feels like a Full Time Job

20 Items
News

Hip-Hop Mourns The Passing Of Freestyle Fellowship Rapper P.E.A.C.E.

Entertainment

Tamar Braxton Steps In On Wifey Duty With Birdman At VERZUZ In Toni’s Absence: ‘I’ma Hold It Down For Her’

Megan Thee Stallion
News

Hey H-Town: Megan Thee Stallion’s Halloween Party Is Coming Soon

Jordan Brand x Assouline "Air Jordan Book" The Ultimate Collection
Music

H-TOWN TAKEOVER: Slim Thug Exclusive “Icy Blue” Air Jordan 11s!

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close