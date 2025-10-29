Listen Live
Starz's "BMF" Canceled After Four Seasons

Published on October 29, 2025

BMF
Source: Starz / BMF

It is officially the end of the road for the Flenory Brothers on screen, as Starz officially cancels BMF.

As reported by Deadline, the series officially concluded with the season four finale, which aired on August 15. While the episode, appropriately titled “Dreams Deferred,” wrapped up a lot of the drama, it did end with a major cliffhanger with the arrest of Big Meech (played by his real-life son, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr).

The series, a dramatic retelling of the origin story of the Black Mafia Family and its founders, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (played by Da’Vinci), has been in limbo since season four ended. While the final season did well from a creative standpoint, the declining relationship between the real Big Meech and executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson became a point of contention.

Shortly after Big Meech was released from prison in October 2024, 50 Cent accused him of being a federal informant, an accusation he denies. The relationship came apart even further when he appeared on camera with 50’s longtime rival, Rick Ross.

However, Deadline hears the feud, while it did cause anxiety on set, was not the reason for the show’s cancellation. Rather, it likely stems from comments made by Starz CEO Jeffrey Hirsch back in March, in which he revealed plans to cut costs by developing more new shows instead of sustaining current series as they become more expensive.

A prime example of this is the cutdown of the network’s popular Power franchise. The network has slowly canceled previous iterations (Ghost, Raising Kanan, and Force) while continuing the franchise with the upcoming prequel Power: Origins and the still-in-development Power: Legacy.

Unfortunately, BMF now falls victim to the same game.

