Deposition Drake & Trump Supporter Adin Ross Sued For Promoting Illegal Gambling, Allegedly

It’s no secret that Drake and Adin Ross are down bad these days due to their own personal life decisions as of late, respectfully. But now it seems like things may get a bit worse, as both men are facing some pretty serious accusations in a new lawsuit.

According to Complex, a Missouri man, Justin Killham, has just filed a lawsuit against the Canadian crooner and popular streamer alleging that the two have been promoting Stake’s parent company Sweepstakes Limited’s online gambling. The suit says it’s illegal and goes against Missouri’s state gaming and consumer protection laws. Stating that Stake has engaged in “deceptive trade practices” by using said celebrities in promoting their gambling website, Killham feels that they’ve exploited “vulnerable” Missourians who’ve fallen prey to their marketing and promotion methods and developed gambling addictions as a result.

“Stake in particular pays online influencer-defendants Adin Ross and Aubrey Drake Graham each millions of dollars yearly to engage in promotion ‘livestream online casino gambling with Stake.com,” the lawsuit reads, accusing Ross and Drake of claiming they gamble with their own money and don’t disclose they’re using Stake-provided funds.

“These acts are deceptive, fraudulent and unfair and violate Missouri law,” the suit adds. “Drake and Ross deceptively and fraudulently misrepresent, as does Stake itself, that Stake is a social casino and not a real one in their promotional role for Stake, and they also fraudulently and deceptively misrepresent that they only gamble with their own money on Stake.”

Killham is seeking “recovery of gambling losses” on behalf of himself and others impacted by Stake, Drake, and Ross.

While many people wouldn’t fall for anything that Drake or Adin Ross would promote these days, Killham himself seems to have taken the bait and now wants restitution for his own poor life choice (no shots). Still, it seems like he has a pretty strong case, as he seeks to have someone held accountable for the losses he might’ve suffered at the hands of Stake.

“To hide the true nature of its online gambling operation, Stake asserts that the only chips it sells to consumers are tokens called ‘Gold Coins,’ which can only be used for ‘casual’ gameplay on the Stake.us platform, have no real-world value, and can never be cashed out,” the lawsuit reads. “However, Stake bundles every purchase of Gold Coins with a second type of token called ‘Stake Cash’ as a supposedly free bonus. Unlike Gold Coins, Stake Cash can be wagered on casino games and cashed out for real money at a fixed 1:1 ratio to the U.S. Dollar – exposing Stake Cash as a clear vehicle for real-money gambling.”

The lawsuit argues that Stake Cash, which can be wagered on games over the internet and redeemed for real money, allows the company to get away with “operating an unlicensed and illegal online casino in Missouri.”

Naturally, a spokesperson for Stake has denied the allegations saying, “We reject allegations that have been made in the media in relation to this potential claim and will vigorously defend this and all such claims,” and says they have yet to be served any official complaint thus far.

Should be interesting to see how this one shakes out.

What do y’all think about this lawsuit against Drake and Adin Ross? Let us know in the comments section below.

Deposition Drake & Trump Supporter Adin Ross Sued For Promoting Illegal Gambling, Allegedly was originally published on hiphopwired.com