Mardi Gras Meets Halloween on the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Published on October 28, 2025

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
Source: Darryl Edwards / Reach Media

The 24th annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage kept the party going on Friday night (Day 6) as cruisers brought their A-game for the ‘Trick or Treat Meets Mardi Gras Night’ theme party. The ship’s promenade turned into a runway displaying cruiser’s creativity and a celebration marking the perfect blend of Halloween chills and New Orleans thrills.

Creativity was on full display as guests showed up and showed out in some of the most elaborate and inventive costumes seen on the high seas. From spooky ghouls and goblins to dazzling Mardi Gras kings and queens, every outfit told a story. The energy was electric as cruisers admired each other’s incredible efforts, snapping photos and sharing laughs. You could feel the community spirit and shared joy in the air.

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
Source: Darryl Edwards / Reach Media

The night’s excitement peaked at the stroke of midnight with a spectacular parade. Led by the ever-stylish Silver Fox Squad and the lively Cruise Director Cookie, a massive procession of costumed partygoers marched through the ship. 

The parade route was a festival of its own, with candy and colorful Mardi Gras beads being tossed to cheering onlookers, creating a true Bourbon Street atmosphere.

The procession snaked its way down to one of the ship’s main lounges, where the party was just getting started. The celebration continued for hours, with music pumping and the dance floor packed well into Saturday morning. It was a night that perfectly captured the essence of the Fantastic Voyage: a non-stop party with a purpose, filled with culture, community, and unforgettable moments.

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
Source: Tony Leavell / Reach Media

Check out more from the sixth night on The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage below

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Cruiser Dressed Up as a Breathalizer

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
Source: Darryl Edwards / Reach Media

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Cruiser Dressed Up as the King from Coming to America

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
Source: Darryl Edwards / Reach Media

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Cruisers Parade the Promenade

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Cruisers Dressed Up as Chuckie Twins

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
Source: Darryl Edwards / Reach Media

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Cruisers Dressed Up as Wizard of Oz Characters

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
Source: Tony Leavell / Reach Media

An Ariel View of the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Trick or Treat Meets Mardi Gras Night Party

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Cruisers Dressed Up

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
Source: Darryl Edwards / Reach Media

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Cruisers Dressed Up as Mr & Mrs. Pennywise

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Cruisers Dressed Up as an Egyptian Queen

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
Source: Tony Leavell / Reach Media

Ladies on the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Cruisers Dressed Up

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Cruisers Dressed Up

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
Source: Darryl Edwards / Reach Media
https://www.instagram.com/p/DQHaJGEDeTW/
https://www.instagram.com/p/DQHaJGEDeTW/

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Cruisers Dressed Up

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
Source: Darryl Edwards / Reach Media

A Party Unlike Any Other!

Mardi Gras Meets Halloween on the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

97.9 The Box

