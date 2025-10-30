NFL Adds Star Power: Sting Joins the Super Bowl Party

Sting, the legendary frontman of The Police is set to headline a Super Bowl-branded concert on February 6 at the Palace of Fine Arts, the NFL’s official hospitality provider, On Location, announced Tuesday. The special event will take place just two days before Super Bowl LX kicks off at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on February 8.

Source: Robin Little / Getty

The performance marks part of the league’s Super Bowl LX Studio 60 experience — billed as “a weekend of unforgettable music entertainment at one of San Francisco’s most iconic venues.” Though details remain limited, organizers are promising an upscale, immersive experience with meet and greet opportunities featuring NFL legends and current players. A second night of Studio 60 festivities is also scheduled for February 7, with performers yet to be announced. Tickets for Sting’s show start at a hefty $750.

The concert announcement arrives amid ongoing controversy surrounding this year’s Super Bowl halftime headliner, Bad Bunny. The NFL’s choice of the Puerto Rican rapper has drawn backlash from several conservative figures, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, and even former President Donald Trump.

Source: KOEN VAN WEEL / Getty

Despite the criticism, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell stood by the league’s decision, saying he remains “confident it’s going to be a great show” and emphasizing that the Super Bowl aims to unite audiences through diverse performances. “I’m not sure we’ve ever selected an artist where we didn’t have some blowback,” Goodell said. “I think it’s going to be exciting and a united moment.”