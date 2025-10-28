Listen Live
Entertainment

Teyana Taylor & Danai Gurira Bring Black Panther to Vogue World Runway

Teyana Taylor & Danai Gurira Bring Black Panther to Vogue World Runway

Published on October 28, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 - Runway / Show
Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

Teyana Taylor & Danai Gurira Bring Black Panther to Vogue World Runway

Teyana Taylor is no stranger to owning a runway — and last night, she did it again.

The R&B star shut down Vogue World alongside actress and activist Danai Gurira, rocking a show-stopping look originally designed by Ruth E. Carter for Marvel’s Black Panther (2018).

The moment was a perfect blend of fashion, film, and unapologetic Black excellence.

Carter, the first Black woman to win an Oscar for Costume Design, continues to redefine what cultural storytelling looks like through fashion — and Taylor embodied every ounce of that legacy on the catwalk.

Fans quickly lit up social media with clips of the duo, calling the moment “royalty in motion.”

From her signature walk to her fierce energy, Teyana proved once again that no one blends high fashion and hip-hop attitude quite like her.

RELATED: Teyana Taylor Has Perfected The Fierce-Feminine Aesthetic – Tap In For Notes

Teyana Taylor & Danai Gurira Bring Black Panther to Vogue World Runway was originally published on hot1009.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Floyd Mayweather, Chingy and Hoopz of Flava Flav Show at BET

'106 & Park Freestyle Friday' Rapper Posta Boy Has Reportedly Died

Hip-Hop Wired
BET Awards 2021 - Show

Lena Waithe Claims She Is Developing A Movie With Issa Rae About Their "Friendship Breakup"

Hip-Hop Wired
ComplexCon 2025

Snoop Dogg Pops Out For No Limit In Surprise Verzuz Moment

Hip-Hop Wired

Donald Trump Sticks His Orange Nose In The "Console Wars," DHS Uses 'Halo' To Recruit For ICE

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Verzuz Mix
Music

Cash Money and No Limit: DJ Watts Drops the Verzuz Mix!

Houston Bissonnet
Crime

Two Women Killed after Fighting in Houston Street

Texas Southern University
Local

From Jmac School to The Yard: why TSU is The Move This Weekend

Young Jas
Lifestyle

Dating in Houston: Why It Feels like a Full Time Job

20 Items
News

Hip-Hop Mourns The Passing Of Freestyle Fellowship Rapper P.E.A.C.E.

Megan Thee Stallion
News

Hey H-Town: Megan Thee Stallion’s Halloween Party Is Coming Soon

Entertainment

Tamar Braxton Steps In On Wifey Duty With Birdman At VERZUZ In Toni’s Absence: ‘I’ma Hold It Down For Her’

TYga
Music

Verzus: Cash Money vs No Limit in a Southern Showdown for the Culture

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close