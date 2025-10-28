Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

Teyana Taylor & Danai Gurira Bring Black Panther to Vogue World Runway

Teyana Taylor is no stranger to owning a runway — and last night, she did it again.

The R&B star shut down Vogue World alongside actress and activist Danai Gurira, rocking a show-stopping look originally designed by Ruth E. Carter for Marvel’s Black Panther (2018).

The moment was a perfect blend of fashion, film, and unapologetic Black excellence.

Carter, the first Black woman to win an Oscar for Costume Design, continues to redefine what cultural storytelling looks like through fashion — and Taylor embodied every ounce of that legacy on the catwalk.

Fans quickly lit up social media with clips of the duo, calling the moment “royalty in motion.”

From her signature walk to her fierce energy, Teyana proved once again that no one blends high fashion and hip-hop attitude quite like her.

RELATED: Teyana Taylor Has Perfected The Fierce-Feminine Aesthetic – Tap In For Notes

Teyana Taylor & Danai Gurira Bring Black Panther to Vogue World Runway was originally published on hot1009.com