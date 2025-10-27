Listen Live
Diddy's Release Date From Prison Revealed

Published on October 27, 2025

Sean Diddy Combs Hosts World Premiere Of New CÎROC Commercial - NY
Source: MediaPunch / Getty

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ release date from federal prison for prostitution-related convictions has been revealed.

According to News Nation, records from the Bureau of Prisons list, Combs is expected to be released from a federal prison in May 2028. His release date could come sooner with “good conduct” time earned while serving his sentence.

Combs, a hip-hop producer and founder of Bad Boy Records, was sentenced to a little over four years for two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution under the Man Act. He was acquitted of more serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.

His trial featured several allegations of drug-infused “freak-offs” involving male escorts and his former romantic partners, including Cassie Ventura, who testified in the trial.

Sean “Diddy” Combs Indicted On Sex Trafficking, Kidnapping, Racketeering Charges

Combs’ camp confirmed that the disgraced music mogul was recently pursuing a presidential pardon from President Donald Trump. A spokesperson from the White House said that rumors of Combs’ being granted a pardon had “zero truth.”

“The President, not anonymous sources, is the final decider on pardons and commutations,” the rep said in a statement.

A federal judge has also denied Combs’ request to be housed at a minimum security prison in New Jersey, according to Vibe.

