Listen Live
Good Morning H-Town

Kehlani’s “Folded” Homage Pack: 6 Remixes, 6 Legacies

Published on October 28, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2016 Lollapalooza - Day 1
Source: Daniel Boczarski / Getty

Kehlani’s single “Folded” has been going crazy lately — streaming numbers are up, it’s charting across platforms, and it’s hands down one of the most talked-about R&B releases of the year. The song itself is everything we love about Kehlani: vulnerable, grown, and confident all at once. But now, she’s taken things to the next level with her Folded (Homage Pack) — a remix collection featuring six legends who’ve each put their own twist on the song.

Toni Braxton kicks things off with that signature Braxton tone and a little bit of OG wisdom, basically telling Kehlani it’s time to use her mind and stop leaving the door open for the wrong ones. Then comes Brandy, who laces the track with her layered harmonies that always feel like honey and nostalgia rolled into one. JoJo’s version? My favorite — easily. She delivers a verse full of emotion that makes you stop and really feel the record. Ne-Yo steps in with the male perspective, flipping the song into a smooth response that feels like classic R&B storytelling. And Tank closes it out with vocals that are just… mesmerizing. He doesn’t even need to do too much — he just slides on the track like only Tank can.

If Your Love Life Was an Album… What Would It Be?

What I love most about this whole thing is how intentional Kehlani was with her choices. Each artist adds something different, but together, they make the “Folded” remix pack feel like an R&B time capsule — one that bridges the new school with the icons who shaped the sound. It’s soulful, mature, and timeless all at once. Kehlani didn’t just make remixes — she built a moment. And that’s on R&B excellence, Bennett Knows!

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

ComplexCon 2025

Snoop Dogg Pops Out For No Limit In Surprise Verzuz Moment

Hip-Hop Wired

Donald Trump Sticks His Orange Nose In The "Console Wars," DHS Uses 'Halo' To Recruit For ICE

Hip-Hop Wired
Namesake : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025

YesJulz Says A VIP Kicked Her Off Their Private Plane In Poland, People Are Saying It Was Ye

Hip-Hop Wired
Concert For Diana

Diddy’s Prison Release Date Revealed: What’s Next For The Mogul?

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Verzuz Mix
Music

Cash Money and No Limit: DJ Watts Drops the Verzuz Mix!

Houston Bissonnet
Crime

Two Women Killed after Fighting in Houston Street

Texas Southern University
Local

From Jmac School to The Yard: why TSU is The Move This Weekend

Young Jas
Lifestyle

Dating in Houston: Why It Feels like a Full Time Job

20 Items
News

Hip-Hop Mourns The Passing Of Freestyle Fellowship Rapper P.E.A.C.E.

Megan Thee Stallion
News

Hey H-Town: Megan Thee Stallion’s Halloween Party Is Coming Soon

TYga
Music

Verzus: Cash Money vs No Limit in a Southern Showdown for the Culture

Entertainment

Tamar Braxton Steps In On Wifey Duty With Birdman At VERZUZ In Toni’s Absence: ‘I’ma Hold It Down For Her’

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close