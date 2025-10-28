Kehlani’s “Folded” Homage Pack: 6 Remixes, 6 Legacies

Source: Daniel Boczarski / Getty

Kehlani’s single “Folded” has been going crazy lately — streaming numbers are up, it’s charting across platforms, and it’s hands down one of the most talked-about R&B releases of the year. The song itself is everything we love about Kehlani: vulnerable, grown, and confident all at once. But now, she’s taken things to the next level with her Folded (Homage Pack) — a remix collection featuring six legends who’ve each put their own twist on the song.

Toni Braxton kicks things off with that signature Braxton tone and a little bit of OG wisdom, basically telling Kehlani it’s time to use her mind and stop leaving the door open for the wrong ones. Then comes Brandy, who laces the track with her layered harmonies that always feel like honey and nostalgia rolled into one. JoJo’s version? My favorite — easily. She delivers a verse full of emotion that makes you stop and really feel the record. Ne-Yo steps in with the male perspective, flipping the song into a smooth response that feels like classic R&B storytelling. And Tank closes it out with vocals that are just… mesmerizing. He doesn’t even need to do too much — he just slides on the track like only Tank can.

What I love most about this whole thing is how intentional Kehlani was with her choices. Each artist adds something different, but together, they make the “Folded” remix pack feel like an R&B time capsule — one that bridges the new school with the icons who shaped the sound. It’s soulful, mature, and timeless all at once. Kehlani didn’t just make remixes — she built a moment. And that’s on R&B excellence, Bennett Knows!