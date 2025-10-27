R&B Singer Sammie Speaks Out After Atlanta Arrest As His Child’s Mom Shares Photos Of Alleged Abuse

R&B singer Sammie was arrested and charged with cruelty to children and battery earlier this week; now he’s speaking out amid some shocking allegations coming to light.

According to reports from TheShadeRoom, the 38-year-old was booked at the Henry County Police Department with a bond of $1,050. He got back out there quickly, however, sharing a post from his set at ONE Musicfest this week, hinting that he’s already back to his regularly scheduled programming.

The post featured a series of photos, the first of which being him holding and hugging a little girl, seemingly fighting back at the child cruelty charges. The other snaps were of Sammie on stage, and he kept his caption simple, writing: “ONE MUSIC FEST WITH MY BRUDDAS @officialrsvp. Thank yall @onemusicfest for having us!”

In response to Sammie’s arrest, the mother of the singer’s child, Teanna Reid, posted some upsetting receipts to social media. She posted the content on her “finsta” account, saying this was her way of avoiding accusations that she’s trying to ruin his career.

Reid posted videos and photos as evidence of alleged abuse, with footage showing police officers placing handcuffs on an individual. Another clip appeared to show an object being thrown.

Reid also showed visible bruises on her body, taking to her IG Story on her main account, writing, “I choose me. End of story.”

Sammie’s arrest comes just a couple of months after the singer posted a concerning message on social media.

On August 13, Sammie shared a short note on Instagram, writing, “I don’t want to because I’m not ready. But death is on me… SOON. Pray for me.”

It’s unclear what his upsetting post was in reference to, but not long after, he posted a much calmer message following so much concern from fans.

Posting footage of him sitting outside and smoking hookah, he told the camera: “I’m enjoying some sun. Enjoying the finer things in life, which is health, family, peace, Godliness — bills are paid. [I’m] just grateful for it all, God. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

