Listen Live
Sports

The Fumble: Zion Williamson's Pressure, NBA Gambling Scandal

The Fumble: Zion Williamson’s Pressure, NBA Gambling Scandal & More

Published on October 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Minnesota Timberwolves v Portland Trail Blazers
Source: Steph Chambers / Getty

The 2025-26 NBA season has officially tipped off, and there are already a few storylines that you need to be paying attention to.

The Fumble cohosts Rodney Rikai and Samaria Hamilton are focused on many new-look teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers sans LeBron James with a skinny Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant heading south to the Houston Rockets, and perhaps the most legacy-defining season for Zion Williamson.

Related Stories

“[Zion Williamson] really has to play well this season,” Samaria says. “He can possibly lose out on $90 million if the Pelicans decide to cut him. So he’s really playing for his life. And I think that’s kind of scary because if we can see Zion Williamson like really hone in and lose weight and get healthy, then I think that he’s probably going to play some of his best basketball this upcoming season.”

The crew also chopped it up about the NBA scandal involving Chauncey Billups’ mafia-ruled poker games, Terry Rozier manipulating his own stats, and Damon Jones giving insider info about rosters, including LeBron James.

Rodney finds the whole thing slippery because ESPN promotes gambling across all its properties.

“We’ve opened up a can of worms and I don’t think there’s any scenario in which we can go back,” Rodney begins. ESPN is running this article and they have to remove their betting lines from underneath the conversation. ESPN is in partnership with gambling. So, what are you going to tell me when your main media rights partner is notorious for letting people know what the betting lines are? How do how do we separate the two?”

This week, the cohosts also spoke to former NFL player Isaac Keys about how his dreams of playing professional football led him to become an actor and star in the hit show Power.

The Fumble: Zion Williamson’s Pressure, NBA Gambling Scandal & More was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

2025 BET Awards - Arrivals

Keke Palmer Facing Backlash Over HBCU Dramedy ‘Southern Fried Rice’

Hip-Hop Wired
P.E.A.C.E.

Hip-Hop Mourns The Passing Of Freestyle Fellowship Rapper P.E.A.C.E.

Hip-Hop Wired
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 - Arrivals

Ari Fletcher Wonders Why Grown Folks Attend Homecoming, Social Media Takes Her To School

Hip-Hop Wired
Halo: Campaign Evolved

'Halo: Campaign Evolved' Bring's Xbox's Biggest Mascot, Master Chief, To PlayStation

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Houston Bissonnet
Crime

Two Women Killed after Fighting in Houston Street

Verzuz Mix
Music

Cash Money and No Limit: DJ Watts Drops the Verzuz Mix!

Texas Southern University
Local

From Jmac School to The Yard: why TSU is The Move This Weekend

Young Jas
Lifestyle

Dating in Houston: Why It Feels like a Full Time Job

20 Items
News

Hip-Hop Mourns The Passing Of Freestyle Fellowship Rapper P.E.A.C.E.

Megan Thee Stallion
News

Hey H-Town: Megan Thee Stallion’s Halloween Party Is Coming Soon

Entertainment

Tamar Braxton Steps In On Wifey Duty With Birdman At VERZUZ In Toni’s Absence: ‘I’ma Hold It Down For Her’

TYga
Music

Verzus: Cash Money vs No Limit in a Southern Showdown for the Culture

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close