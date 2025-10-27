Listen Live
News

Diddy’s Prison Release Date Revealed: What’s Next For The Mogul?

Published on October 27, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Concert For Diana
Source: Justin Goff Photos / Getty

Diddy will have to hear different type of bars for the next couple of years. His release date has been confirmed. 

As per Complex, Diddy’s release date has been revealed. The online magazine is exclusively reporting that the Bureau of Prisons has confirmed that Bad Boy Entertainment founder is slated to be released May 8, 2028. While that may seem like only two and a half years, the release date includes his time served since he was arrested Sept. 16, 2024. Diddy was found guilty on two counts of transportation for the purposes of prostitution. His legal team has expressed dissatisfaction with the judge’s sentencing. According to BBC, his lawyers notified the United States Federal Court that they plan to appeal the conviction and 50-month sentence. 

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump was asked about the rumors that he is considering formally pardoning Diddy. While he confirmed that the disgraced entrepreneur did in fact request that his sentence be commuted by the POTUS, Trump made it clear that the plea isn’t out of the ordinary. “A lot of people have asked me for pardons,” the politician said. Last week, the White House publicly denounced the hearsay that Donald Trump would pardon Diddy via a formal statement. “There is zero truth to the TMZ report, which we would’ve gladly explained had they reached out before running their fake news,” the official told NBC News in a statement. “The president, not anonymous sources, is the final decider on pardons and commutations.”

In recent news, Diddy’s friend Charlucci Finney shared with The Daily Mail that the “I Need A Girl” rapper was almost attacked while in jail. “He woke up with a knife to his throat” Finney revealed. “I don’t know whether he fought him off or the guards came, I just know that it happened.” A representative from Metropolitan Detention Center, the facility where Diddy is being housed, has yet to comment on the alleged incident. 

Between appeals, rumors of pardons, and reports from behind bars, Diddy’s legal saga is far from over.

Diddy’s Prison Release Date Revealed: What’s Next For The Mogul? was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

2025 BET Awards - Arrivals

Keke Palmer Facing Backlash Over HBCU Dramedy ‘Southern Fried Rice’

Hip-Hop Wired
P.E.A.C.E.

Hip-Hop Mourns The Passing Of Freestyle Fellowship Rapper P.E.A.C.E.

Hip-Hop Wired
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 - Arrivals

Ari Fletcher Wonders Why Grown Folks Attend Homecoming, Social Media Takes Her To School

Hip-Hop Wired
Halo: Campaign Evolved

'Halo: Campaign Evolved' Bring's Xbox's Biggest Mascot, Master Chief, To PlayStation

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Houston Bissonnet
Crime

Two Women Killed after Fighting in Houston Street

Verzuz Mix
Music

Cash Money and No Limit: DJ Watts Drops the Verzuz Mix!

Gabrielle's Angel Foundation Hosts Angel Ball 2015 - Inside
Entertainment

H-Town, Get Ready! Patti LaBelle Coming to Houston-Area Kroger

Breakup Image
17 Items
Entertainment

End of The Road: Famous Couples That Broke Up in 2025

Megan Thee Stallion
News

Hey H-Town: Megan Thee Stallion’s Halloween Party Is Coming Soon

Texas Southern University
Local

From Jmac School to The Yard: why TSU is The Move This Weekend

Young Jas
Lifestyle

Dating in Houston: Why It Feels like a Full Time Job

20 Items
News

Hip-Hop Mourns The Passing Of Freestyle Fellowship Rapper P.E.A.C.E.

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close