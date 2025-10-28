Diddy’s Prison Release Date Revealed Amid Ongoing Legal Battles

Sean “Diddy” Combs now knows when he’ll walk free. The Federal Bureau of Prisons has listed May 8, 2028, as the scheduled release date for the music mogul, following his 50-month prison sentence handed down earlier this month.

Combs, 55, is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York. On October 3, U.S. District Court Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced him to just over four years in prison after a federal jury found him guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted on more severe charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, which prosecutors had used to argue that Combs operated a criminal enterprise under the guise of his entertainment empire.

Source: Getty / Sean “P Diddy” Combs

Prosecutors initially sought an 11-year term, while Combs’ legal team lobbied for 14 months, describing his conduct as “deeply regrettable but not predatory.” The two-month trial included harrowing testimony from several witnesses, including his former girlfriend, singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura Fine, who described years of alleged abuse. Combs addressed Ventura directly during sentencing, saying, “My actions were disgusting, shameful and sick.”

In a letter to the court prior to sentencing, Combs expressed remorse and accepted responsibility for his behavior. “I understand that the mere words ‘I’m sorry’ will never be good enough,” he wrote. Despite the apology, his legal fight is far from over. On October 20, his lawyers filed a formal notice of appeal in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, seeking to overturn his conviction after earlier attempts for a new trial were denied.

If his sentence stands, Combs will remain incarcerated until spring 2028 — a stark fall for one of hip-hop’s most influential figures.