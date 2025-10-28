Listen Live
Entertainment

Diddy’s Prison Release Date Revealed Amid Ongoing Legal Battles

Combs’ countdown to freedom has officially begun — but with an appeal in motion and his reputation in tatters, the road ahead may be even tougher than the time he’s set to serve.

Published on October 28, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sean “Diddy” Combs now knows when he’ll walk free. The Federal Bureau of Prisons has listed May 8, 2028, as the scheduled release date for the music mogul, following his 50-month prison sentence handed down earlier this month.

Combs, 55, is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York. On October 3, U.S. District Court Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced him to just over four years in prison after a federal jury found him guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted on more severe charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, which prosecutors had used to argue that Combs operated a criminal enterprise under the guise of his entertainment empire.

Sean "P Diddy" Combs
Source: Getty / Sean “P Diddy” Combs

Prosecutors initially sought an 11-year term, while Combs’ legal team lobbied for 14 months, describing his conduct as “deeply regrettable but not predatory.” The two-month trial included harrowing testimony from several witnesses, including his former girlfriend, singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura Fine, who described years of alleged abuse. Combs addressed Ventura directly during sentencing, saying, “My actions were disgusting, shameful and sick.”

In a letter to the court prior to sentencing, Combs expressed remorse and accepted responsibility for his behavior. “I understand that the mere words ‘I’m sorry’ will never be good enough,” he wrote. Despite the apology, his legal fight is far from over. On October 20, his lawyers filed a formal notice of appeal in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, seeking to overturn his conviction after earlier attempts for a new trial were denied.

If his sentence stands, Combs will remain incarcerated until spring 2028 — a stark fall for one of hip-hop’s most influential figures.

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

2025 BET Awards - Arrivals

Keke Palmer Facing Backlash Over HBCU Dramedy ‘Southern Fried Rice’

Hip-Hop Wired
P.E.A.C.E.

Hip-Hop Mourns The Passing Of Freestyle Fellowship Rapper P.E.A.C.E.

Hip-Hop Wired
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 - Arrivals

Ari Fletcher Wonders Why Grown Folks Attend Homecoming, Social Media Takes Her To School

Hip-Hop Wired
Halo: Campaign Evolved

'Halo: Campaign Evolved' Bring's Xbox's Biggest Mascot, Master Chief, To PlayStation

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Houston Bissonnet
Crime

Two Women Killed after Fighting in Houston Street

Verzuz Mix
Music

Cash Money and No Limit: DJ Watts Drops the Verzuz Mix!

Texas Southern University
Local

From Jmac School to The Yard: why TSU is The Move This Weekend

Young Jas
Lifestyle

Dating in Houston: Why It Feels like a Full Time Job

20 Items
News

Hip-Hop Mourns The Passing Of Freestyle Fellowship Rapper P.E.A.C.E.

Megan Thee Stallion
News

Hey H-Town: Megan Thee Stallion’s Halloween Party Is Coming Soon

Entertainment

Tamar Braxton Steps In On Wifey Duty With Birdman At VERZUZ In Toni’s Absence: ‘I’ma Hold It Down For Her’

TYga
Music

Verzus: Cash Money vs No Limit in a Southern Showdown for the Culture

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close