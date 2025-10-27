Listen Live
Entertainment

R&B Singer Sammie Speaks Out After Recent Arrest In Atlanta

R&B Singer Sammie Speaks Out After Recent Arrest In Atlanta

Published on October 26, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 Atlanta Funk Fest
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

R&B singer Sammie is speaking out after recently getting arrested on battery charges in Atlanta.

According to records from the Henry County Police Department, the singer was booked on October 19. Police records show that he was charged with battery (family violence) and 3rd degree cruelty to children. Although the circumstances surrounding the arrest have not been made public, Sammie was eventually released on $1,050 bond.

As fans began to speculate on the reasoning behind the arrest, the “Come With Me” singer responded to The Shade Room’s Instagram post on the arrest.

TSR yall know better 💙🫶🏾. Should’ve hit me & my team first for the facts opposed for click bait, yall know how I rock. Yall brought me back career wise. But I see yall pushing the agenda of negativity and that’s fine. God bless yall 💙🫶🏾. I pray the apologies are as loud as the lies and offenses.

Nonetheless, the singer has seemingly put the arrest behind him as he hit the stage at ONE Musicfest at Piedmont Park this past Saturday. Sharing a carousel of photos featuring his performance, it’s clear that Sammie is ready to move forward with his career.

R&B Singer Sammie Speaks Out After Recent Arrest In Atlanta was originally published on hotspotatl.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

P.E.A.C.E.

Hip-Hop Mourns The Passing Of Freestyle Fellowship Rapper P.E.A.C.E.

Hip-Hop Wired
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 - Arrivals

Ari Fletcher Wonders Why Grown Folks Attend Homecoming, Social Media Takes Her To School

Hip-Hop Wired
Halo: Campaign Evolved

'Halo: Campaign Evolved' Bring's Xbox's Biggest Mascot, Master Chief, To PlayStation

Hip-Hop Wired
Doo-Wop All R&B Soul Music Presents Breezy Bowl XX Official Tour After Party Hosted By Chris Brown

Chris Brown Calls Cap On Leaving Housekeeper After Dog Attack

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Houston Bissonnet
Crime

Two Women Killed after Fighting in Houston Street

Gabrielle's Angel Foundation Hosts Angel Ball 2015 - Inside
Entertainment

H-Town, Get Ready! Patti LaBelle Coming to Houston-Area Kroger

Verzuz Mix
Music

Cash Money and No Limit: DJ Watts Drops the Verzuz Mix!

Breakup Image
17 Items
Entertainment

End of The Road: Famous Couples That Broke Up in 2025

Megan Thee Stallion
News

Hey H-Town: Megan Thee Stallion’s Halloween Party Is Coming Soon

Turkey Leg Hut
News

Turkey Leg Hut Founder Nakia Holmes Arrested in Kidnapping Case

Texas Southern University
Local

From Jmac School to The Yard: why TSU is The Move This Weekend

Young Jas
Lifestyle

Dating in Houston: Why It Feels like a Full Time Job

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close