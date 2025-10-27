Listen Live
Tis The Season: Win Passes to The Holiday Soul Nutcracker Market

Published on October 27, 2025

Holiday Soul Nutcracker Market
Holiday traditions hold a deep and cherished significance in communities of color. The Holiday

Soul Nutcracker Market aims to offer a dynamic and memorable shopping experience that caters to the unique needs and desires of these communities. Our market provides a curated selection of goods and services that honor the cherished holiday traditions, reflecting the rich cultural heritage that defines our community.

The Holiday Soul Nutcracker Market
The 2025 Holiday Soul Nutcracker Market will feature a two-day shopping experience, bringing together a diverse group of merchants to kick off the fall holiday season in grand style.

COMPLETE THE FORM BELOW FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN PASSES!

Vendors will showcase a wide array of home and holiday décor, gifts, clothing, and unique items that celebrate the cultural lifestyle and traditions of communities of color. From evoking the warmth of grandma’s house during Thanksgiving to embracing the vibrant spirit of HBCU culture, Christmas, and Kwanzaa, our market is designed to evoke nostalgia and joy while celebrating the distinctiveness of our heritage.

The Holiday Soul Nutcracker Market
At its core, the Holiday Soul Nutcracker Market is committed to fostering economic growth within the community. A portion of proceeds from the event will benefit The Heart of Soul Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering underserved women and youth. Through educational funding, resources, and opportunities, we strive to create pathways for success and fulfillment, helping to realize the aspirations of those in need.

