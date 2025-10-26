Open Mic Winner Sequoyah On Her Journey to Majic Under The Stars

Source: Majic Under the Stars 2025 / Majic 102.1

This year’s show opener has quite the story, and you won’t believe what it took for Sequoyah to earn her spot on this year’s lineup alongside October London, Cupid, Xscape and Keith Sweat.

Back stage at the big show, she caught up with an AV for an interview where they discussed faith, the importance of outside supporting and using your gift at the right moment.

