Listen Live
Entertainment

Open Mic Winner Sequoyah On Her Journey to Majic Under The Stars

Published on October 26, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

MUTS Interviews 2025
Source: Majic Under the Stars 2025 / Majic 102.1

This year’s show opener has quite the story, and you won’t believe what it took for Sequoyah to earn her spot on this year’s lineup alongside October London, Cupid, Xscape and Keith Sweat.

Back stage at the big show, she caught up with an AV for an interview where they discussed faith, the importance of outside supporting and using your gift at the right moment.

Open Mic Winner Sequoyah On Her Journey to Majic Under The Stars  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

P.E.A.C.E.

Hip-Hop Mourns The Passing Of Freestyle Fellowship Rapper P.E.A.C.E.

Hip-Hop Wired
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 - Arrivals

Ari Fletcher Wonders Why Grown Folks Attend Homecoming, Social Media Takes Her To School

Hip-Hop Wired
Halo: Campaign Evolved

'Halo: Campaign Evolved' Bring's Xbox's Biggest Mascot, Master Chief, To PlayStation

Hip-Hop Wired
Doo-Wop All R&B Soul Music Presents Breezy Bowl XX Official Tour After Party Hosted By Chris Brown

Chris Brown Calls Cap On Leaving Housekeeper After Dog Attack

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Houston Bissonnet
Crime

Two Women Killed after Fighting in Houston Street

Gabrielle's Angel Foundation Hosts Angel Ball 2015 - Inside
Entertainment

H-Town, Get Ready! Patti LaBelle Coming to Houston-Area Kroger

Verzuz Mix
Music

Cash Money and No Limit: DJ Watts Drops the Verzuz Mix!

Breakup Image
17 Items
Entertainment

End of The Road: Famous Couples That Broke Up in 2025

Megan Thee Stallion
News

Hey H-Town: Megan Thee Stallion’s Halloween Party Is Coming Soon

Turkey Leg Hut
News

Turkey Leg Hut Founder Nakia Holmes Arrested in Kidnapping Case

Texas Southern University
Local

From Jmac School to The Yard: why TSU is The Move This Weekend

Young Jas
Lifestyle

Dating in Houston: Why It Feels like a Full Time Job

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close