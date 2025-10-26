Listen Live
Entertainment

Xscape Talks Majic Under the Stars, TI Surprise Performance & More

Xscape Talks Majic Under the Stars, TI Surprise Performance & More

Published on October 26, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Xscape Backstage
Source: Majic Under the Stars 2025 / Majic 102.1

In the 1990s, few girl groups defined R&B quite like Xscape. With their powerhouse harmonies, soulful delivery, and unapologetic attitude, the Atlanta-based quartet carved out a sound that blended street edge with smooth emotion. Hits like “Just Kickin’ It,” “Understanding,” and “Who Can I Run To” became anthems of the decade, earning Xscape a place among R&B royalty. Their success helped pave the way for future female groups and vocal powerhouses, proving that women could bring both strength and vulnerability to the genre.

That same magic was on full display at Majic Under The Stars in Houston on October 25, 2025, where Xscape brought the crowd to its feet with a flawless, high-energy performance. Their harmonies were as tight as ever, their chemistry undeniable, and their connection to fans still electric after all these years. The group reminded everyone why their music continues to resonate.. timeless vocals, real emotion, and a legacy that only grows stronger with time.

Check out their interview with KG Smooth backstage at the big show.

Xscape Talks Majic Under the Stars, TI Surprise Performance & More  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

P.E.A.C.E.

Hip-Hop Mourns The Passing Of Freestyle Fellowship Rapper P.E.A.C.E.

Hip-Hop Wired
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 - Arrivals

Ari Fletcher Wonders Why Grown Folks Attend Homecoming, Social Media Takes Her To School

Hip-Hop Wired
Halo: Campaign Evolved

'Halo: Campaign Evolved' Bring's Xbox's Biggest Mascot, Master Chief, To PlayStation

Hip-Hop Wired
Doo-Wop All R&B Soul Music Presents Breezy Bowl XX Official Tour After Party Hosted By Chris Brown

Chris Brown Calls Cap On Leaving Housekeeper After Dog Attack

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Houston Bissonnet
Crime

Two Women Killed after Fighting in Houston Street

Gabrielle's Angel Foundation Hosts Angel Ball 2015 - Inside
Entertainment

H-Town, Get Ready! Patti LaBelle Coming to Houston-Area Kroger

Verzuz Mix
Music

Cash Money and No Limit: DJ Watts Drops the Verzuz Mix!

Breakup Image
17 Items
Entertainment

End of The Road: Famous Couples That Broke Up in 2025

Megan Thee Stallion
News

Hey H-Town: Megan Thee Stallion’s Halloween Party Is Coming Soon

Turkey Leg Hut
News

Turkey Leg Hut Founder Nakia Holmes Arrested in Kidnapping Case

Texas Southern University
Local

From Jmac School to The Yard: why TSU is The Move This Weekend

Young Jas
Lifestyle

Dating in Houston: Why It Feels like a Full Time Job

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close