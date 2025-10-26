Xscape Talks Majic Under the Stars, TI Surprise Performance & More

Source: Majic Under the Stars 2025 / Majic 102.1

In the 1990s, few girl groups defined R&B quite like Xscape. With their powerhouse harmonies, soulful delivery, and unapologetic attitude, the Atlanta-based quartet carved out a sound that blended street edge with smooth emotion. Hits like “Just Kickin’ It,” “Understanding,” and “Who Can I Run To” became anthems of the decade, earning Xscape a place among R&B royalty. Their success helped pave the way for future female groups and vocal powerhouses, proving that women could bring both strength and vulnerability to the genre.

That same magic was on full display at Majic Under The Stars in Houston on October 25, 2025, where Xscape brought the crowd to its feet with a flawless, high-energy performance. Their harmonies were as tight as ever, their chemistry undeniable, and their connection to fans still electric after all these years. The group reminded everyone why their music continues to resonate.. timeless vocals, real emotion, and a legacy that only grows stronger with time.

Check out their interview with KG Smooth backstage at the big show.

