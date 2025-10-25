Listen Live
Entertainment

Eddie Osefo Hires Clinton-Lewinsky Lawyer For Fraud Charges

Big-Time Attorney Joins The Chat: Eddie Osefo Hires Clinton-Lewinsky Lawyer For Fraud Charges

RHOP's Eddie Osefo hires Joseph Murtha, who worked on the Clinton-Lewinsky case, to fight his felony fraud charges, demanding dismissal.

Published on October 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The legal battle for The Real Housewives of Potomac favorite Eddie Osefo is heating up, as he hires a high-powered trial attorney with ties to the infamous Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky scandal to defend him. Eddie Osefo’s charges include insurance fraud and conspiracy, indicating he is mounting an aggressive defense.

Eddie Osefo attend Netflix's "Forever" Series Premiere
Source: JC Olivera / Getty

As previously reported, Eddie Osefo, 41, and his wife, Wendy Osefo, were arrested on October 9 on charges of insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, and making a false statement to a police officer. The charges stem from an alleged burglary the couple reported at their Maryland home in April 2024, claiming various expensive items were stolen while they were on vacation. Prosecutors allege the Osefos made misleading statements and reported items as stolen that they had either returned or still had in their possession. The state’s case reportedly claims that when the couple was arrested, they had at least 15 items that they had previously reported stolen.

According to UsWeekly, Osefo hired powerhouse attorney Joseph Murtha, a veteran trial lawyer who previously represented Linda Tripp in the high-profile case where she was accused of breaking the law by taping conversations with Monica Lewinsky. All charges against Tripp were ultimately dismissed in 2000. Murtha also successfully represented a Baltimore police officer in the Freddie Gray case, resulting in a mistrial and the charges eventually being dropped.

Eddie Osefo Denies Charges And Demands Dismissal

A few weeks after his arrest, Eddie Osefo is back to work, making a surprising appearance at a pop-up event for his cannabis brand, Happy Eddie’s. The attorney and entrepreneur arrived without his wife, but sources told Us Weekly that he was in “great spirits,” seen laughing and mingling with attendees. He spoke about his brand and the cannabis industry but avoided any mention of the recent arrests. He even posed for photos and gave out swag, with the event helping to “drum up business.”

However, on the legal side of things, Osefo is already in defense mode. The reported legal strategy employed by Osefo’s new high-powered attorney is aggressive. Murtha filed court documents demanding that all charges be dismissed due to issues with the charging document. He also requested, similar to Wendy, that all evidence collected be suppressed, arguing that it was obtained through an “unlawful search and seizure.” Furthermore, Eddie is asking for his trial to be separated from his wife’s, arguing that if he is not granted a separate trial, it would “be clearly prejudicial to” his right to due process, and a flagrant violation of his constitutional and other legal rights.” Eddie also demanded that prosecutors immediately turn over the names of all potential witnesses they plan to call to testify against him.

Despite the severity of Osefo’s charges, they have publicly maintained their innocence. A rep for the couple stated, “Dr. Wendy Osefo and her husband, Edward Osefo, are back home safely with their family and in good spirits. They are grateful for the outpouring of concern and support from friends, fans, and colleagues. The Osefos, alongside their legal team, look forward to their day in court.”

The post Big-Time Attorney Joins The Chat: Eddie Osefo Hires Clinton-Lewinsky Lawyer For Fraud Charges appeared first on Bossip.

Big-Time Attorney Joins The Chat: Eddie Osefo Hires Clinton-Lewinsky Lawyer For Fraud Charges  was originally published on bossip.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Doo-Wop All R&B Soul Music Presents Breezy Bowl XX Official Tour After Party Hosted By Chris Brown

Chris Brown Calls Cap On Leaving Housekeeper After Dog Attack

Hip-Hop Wired
Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 - Day Three

Rapper Ghetts Arrested & Held After Fatal Hit-And-Run Incident

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 ForbesBLK Summit

Stephen A. Smith Apologizes For Rep. Jasmine Crockett Critiques

Hip-Hop Wired
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023

Shaquille O'Neal's Custom 2025 Range Rover Stolen In "Highly Coordinated Criminal Scheme"

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Breakup Image
17 Items
Entertainment

End of The Road: Famous Couples That Broke Up in 2025

Gabrielle's Angel Foundation Hosts Angel Ball 2015 - Inside
Entertainment

H-Town, Get Ready! Patti LaBelle Coming to Houston-Area Kroger

Houston Bissonnet
Crime

Two Women Killed after Fighting in Houston Street

Turkey Leg Hut
News

Turkey Leg Hut Founder Nakia Holmes Arrested in Kidnapping Case

Megan Thee Stallion
News

Hey H-Town: Megan Thee Stallion’s Halloween Party Is Coming Soon

Verzuz Mix
Music

Cash Money and No Limit: DJ Watts Drops the Verzuz Mix!

Portrait de D'Angelo en 2000
23 Items
Entertainment

Love, Always: R&B and Gospel Stars We Lost in 2025

Maxo Kream
Entertainment

From The Booth to The ring Maxo Kream Shows Off

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close