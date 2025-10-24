Listen Live
Music

KLASSIC KUTS: The Reggae King Ruled the Dance Floor in ’81

Denroy Morgan’s 1981 hit “I’ll Do Anything For You” — the reggae-funk classic that lit up dance floors!

Published on October 24, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Madd Hatta Show
Source: Radio One / The Madd Hatta Show

Denroy Morgan dropped a track that lit up dance floors and blurred genres with his reggae-disco-boogie infused jam, “I’ll Do Anything For You.”

It was 1981, the tail end of disco, the dawn of boogie, and Morgan, a Jamaican transplant who landed in New York in ’65, had been grinding with his underground reggae group, The Black Eagles. Then he pivoted. Teaming with production genius Bert Reid (Crown Heights Affair, Unlimited Touch), he crafted a record with deep reggae bass, R&B sophistication, and a groove so undeniable it demanded movement. Morgan later said of Reid, “Bert always tell mi dat him hear a hit song in mi voice.”

The record needed a champion, and New York’s Frankie Crocker delivered. Hearing the track in a hot club, likely The Garage, he put it on WBLS airwaves — and just like that, the song exploded. It went Gold, hitting #9 on the Soul/R&B chart and #7 on the Dance chart.

For one brilliant year, Denroy Morgan was a disco-funk titan, trading intimate NYC clubs for legendary stages alongside Slave, Evelyn “Champagne” King, and even headlining Studio 54. He wasn’t just a reggae man; he was a crossover maestro proving that a great groove doesn’t fit in a box — it moves the people.

Morgan’s influence didn’t stop there. He founded Morgan Heritage with his children, leaving a legacy that stretched far beyond the charts. When he passed in 2022, he left behind a lineage of 30 children, 104 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren — a musical and familial empire rooted in rhythm, soul, and love.

This is Klassic Kuts — honoring the tracks that shaped music, moved the culture, and still hit the soul decades later. Denroy Morgan’s “I’ll Do Anything For You” is one of those timeless cuts.

Check out my Super Throwback Party every Sunday on Majic 102.1 from 6pm – 8pm where I bless you with some of these gems.

I introduce to you a Klassic KutDenroy MorganI’ll Do Anything For You. Check it out below. You’re Welcome.

Klassic Love,

Madd Hatta

KLASSIC KUTS: The Reggae King Ruled the Dance Floor in ’81  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Doo-Wop All R&B Soul Music Presents Breezy Bowl XX Official Tour After Party Hosted By Chris Brown

Chris Brown Calls Cap On Leaving Housekeeper After Dog Attack

Hip-Hop Wired
Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 - Day Three

Rapper Ghetts Arrested & Held After Fatal Hit-And-Run Incident

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 ForbesBLK Summit

Stephen A. Smith Apologizes For Rep. Jasmine Crockett Critiques

Hip-Hop Wired
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023

Shaquille O'Neal's Custom 2025 Range Rover Stolen In "Highly Coordinated Criminal Scheme"

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Breakup Image
17 Items
Entertainment

End of The Road: Famous Couples That Broke Up in 2025

Gabrielle's Angel Foundation Hosts Angel Ball 2015 - Inside
Entertainment

H-Town, Get Ready! Patti LaBelle Coming to Houston-Area Kroger

Turkey Leg Hut
News

Turkey Leg Hut Founder Nakia Holmes Arrested in Kidnapping Case

Megan Thee Stallion
News

Hey H-Town: Megan Thee Stallion’s Halloween Party Is Coming Soon

Houston Bissonnet
Crime

Two Women Killed after Fighting in Houston Street

Portrait de D'Angelo en 2000
23 Items
Entertainment

Love, Always: R&B and Gospel Stars We Lost in 2025

Verzuz Mix
Music

Cash Money and No Limit: DJ Watts Drops the Verzuz Mix!

Maxo Kream
Entertainment

From The Booth to The ring Maxo Kream Shows Off

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close